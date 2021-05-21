‘Disenchanted’ Starring Amy Adams – Cast, Date, Spoilers and More

It’s been more than a decade since Enchanted first ~ enchanted ~ us on the big screen (you’re welcome for the pun, BTW), but fans of the movie will get excited over this little piece of news: Disenchanted, the sequel to the hit 2007 film, is set to premiere on Disney + !!

Given how popular this movie was back in its heyday, it’s obviously good news that we’ll find out exactly what happened to Princess Giselle, Robert … and okay, even Prince Edward, because we have to know what’s going on with him too .

Before I break down exactly what’s going on with Disenchanted, I’ve got to warn you: There aren’t many deets yet about the exact premiere date or outright spoilers. BUT we might meet some new characters who have an ax to grind with our dear fair maiden. Here’s what we know so far about the Enchanted follow-up:

Disenchanted is set to premiere on Disney + in 2022.

While COVID restrictions are slowing easing, that doesn’t mean watching movies from the comfort of our homes will go out the window! Therefore, it makes a lot of sense for this movie to premiere on Disney’s streaming site. No word yet on whether it will be specifically on Premier Access though…

As far as * when * we can expect it to hit screens? Well, according to official sources (okay, it’s IMDB), fans should be able to see the movie come 2022. Yes, it’s a year away, but after so long we have to be grateful we’re even getting a sequel!

Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, and other familiar faces are returning.

That’s right, everyone! The six-time Academy Award nominee and the Grey’s Anatomy alum are set to make their grand returns as Giselle and Robert in the sequel! Patrick even went on Good Morning America in January 2021 to make the big announcement, saying he’d just gotten the script.

Oh, and we obvs can’t forget James Marsden and Idina Menzel, because they’re returning to the movie as well! I’m truly wondering what’s in store for our Prince Edward and Nancy Tremaine.

Amy couldn’t be more excited to get the gang back together. In a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she disclosed her thoughts about starting production, and she’s thrilled to be returning to a role she played just 15 years ago.

“It is so nice to get to do something that, really, the whole intention of doing this is to create joy and hope,” she told the talk show host. And it’s something that means a lot to me. I was really reticent to come back to the role because I loved her so much, but it really felt like the right time. “

Oh, and we’re getting some new faces too.

As if we could only expect our fave characters from the first film to just be by themselves in the sequel. In addition to Amy, Patrick, James and Idina, we’re getting a bunch of new faces to add to the world of NYC and Andalasia. Here are some of the actors we can expect to see onscreen:

Maya Rudolph will play the villain, Malvina Monroe.

Not many details are out on exactly what Maya’s new character will be like, but if her reaction Patrick Dempsey’s tweet about who’s joining the cast says anything, we’re about to get a unique — and truly comedic! —Performance from the SNL alum.

Yvette Nicole Brown will star as Rosaleen

Our fave Community actress starring in a Disney movie? Call it a dream come true!

Jayma Mays as Ruby



TBD what Jayma’s role of Ruby shapes up to be, but given her past jobs in shows like Glee, maybe we could expect a song or two from this new character?

Oscar Nuñez as Edgar

Oscar’s character Edgar has been kept ~ under wraps ~, so TBD on what’s to come.

Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan, Giselle and Robert’s daughter

How cute is this video of Amy and director Adam Shankman telling Gabriella the news ?? FWIW, her reaction is all of us.

Disenchanted set to take place 15 years after Enchanted.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the film will follow Giselle, Robert, and a now-teenage Morgan as they relocate to Monroeville. There, they find themselves dealing with a number of new challenges, including trying to keep up a new home and figure out exactly what the phrase “happily ever after” truly means. But with evil forces (aka Maya Rudolph’s character, probably) trying to ruin things, it might take a little while before they get an answer to that existential question …

New songs will be featured in the movie.

Composer Stephen Schwartz confirmed this little musical piece of news in May 2021, saying he and Alan Menken already have seven (!!) songs ready to go. The best part? Unlike in the first film, Idina Menzel will have her moment to shine in the form of a solo song !!

“There are seven songs plus reprises, which is more songs than the original,” Stephen wrote in his official newsletter. “We wrote a song for Idina’s character in the first movie, and then they didn’t have her do it. But in Disenchanted she has one big number and part of another one. “

If anyone deserves her moment in the cinematic sun, duh, it’s Idina!

Did we mention Patrick Dempsey will be singing too?

Yes, you read this right. You can start swooning right about now! Patrick is expected to exercise his vocals for the first time on camera, but as he told Variety in late April 2021, don’t expect him to have the voice of angel … yet.

“I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me,” he told the outlet. “I hope the fans embrace it. But they’ve set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun.”

Filming has just started!

Ireland, prepare yourself, because the cast of Disenchanted just started production in the country! The cast has been seen all over, and Disney + posted the first photo of Amy and director extraordinaire Adam from set.

We know, we know — it’s not the photo you were all hoping for. But some things need to be kept under wraps, right? Soon enough, we’ll get an idea of ​​what’s happening on set, but for now let’s just be happy with this little piece of photography.

