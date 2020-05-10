The White House has justified this Friday its refusal to implement the recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the reopening of the United States because “those guidelines are in the process of being edited” .

“Those CDC guidelines are going through an editing process,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, questioned during a press conference on why, if the White House “does not see an obstacle” the CDC recommendations are not published.

The Administration of President Donald Trump has no plans to implement the CDC’s recommendations. The 17-page guide in question provides more detailed suggestions for reviving the country in the context of the coronavirus pandemic than those offered by the US Executive last month, including specific sections for schools and churches.

However, the White House coronavirus task force believes that the guidelines presented by Trump in mid-April already clarify that each state “should reopen in a safe and responsible, data-driven manner” and on an individual basis.

In this regard, McEnany has stated that the Trump Administration wants “the American people to obtain as much information as possible at this time.” “That is why we have the gradual reopening guidelines, the data-based guidelines,” he defended.

The US president presented a three-phase plan to reopen the United States that allowed governors to make individualized decisions, based solely on the situations and consequences derived from the Covid-19 pandemic of their states.

The plan includes when to reopen restaurants, bars, gyms, and public spaces and provides guidance to employers, as well as the gradual introduction of nonessential travel. In addition, it summons workers to practice physical distancing or control the temperature.

Trump has maintained since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis his inclination not to stop the productive activity of the United States and, later, to reopen the country as soon as possible, in confrontation with what experts and governors have advocated.

.