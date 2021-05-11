Ticks are arthropods that parasitize a large number of wild animals. They also parasitize domestic animals and can accidentally bite humans. All ticks feed on blood and, due to the characteristics of their life cycle, are usually vectors of numerous diseases that affect humans, their pets and livestock. Some ticks can be infected with a wide variety of pathogenic organisms, which are transmitted during the process of ingesting blood, along with their saliva.

Because of this, workers who carry out their activities in close contact with nature and in areas with a high prevalence of some of the most dangerous diseases transmitted by ticks, such as Lyme or viral encephalitis, must follow basic rules of prevention of tick bites, as it is the most useful way to avoid contagion. Walking on trails and avoiding crossing areas of dense vegetation, wearing long sleeves even in hot weather, light-colored clothing (it is easier to detect ticks on a white than black background) and closed shoes are some of the most useful measures. In addition, when you get home it is necessary to meticulously check the entire body (most tick-borne diseases require the parasite to attach itself and ingest blood for a few hours before the person becomes infected, that is why it is so important to remove it as soon as possible), with special emphasis on armpits, groin, hamstrings and areas with more humidity and temperature. It is also advisable to wash the clothes in hot water and let the boots dry in the sun.

In the event of a bite, classical methods such as removing the tick with oil or burning it are discouraged, as they facilitate the spread of pathogens that they may harbor. On the contrary, its removal is recommended using fine-mouth forceps, preferably by healthcare professionals. If the tick is still alive, a safe elimination must be ensured, immersing it in alcohol for example, to avoid contamination, and never crush it with your finger. After removing the tick, the area must be washed with soap and water and, if during the following days there is any change in the skin in that area or symptoms such as fever appear, it is necessary to see a doctor.

Here are some of the most common diseases transmitted by ticks.