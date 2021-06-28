

Some changes to your nails can be harmless; others, not so much.

Photo: Racool_studio / Freepik

In addition to having its own ailments, there are diseases that are reflected in the nails but they do not have their origin in these coverings made of keratin. The appearance of your nails says a lot about your overall health and can even warn of conditions that require medical attention.

According to the specialized WebMD site, when observing your nails you should pay attention to its color and texture, as some diseases directly affect the health of the nails or their appearance.

Dark stripes under the nail

Sometimes, these stripes are caused by skin cancer or melanoma, a very dangerous type of cancer. It is important to see the doctor for an evaluation as soon as possible.

Yellow nails

Although yellow nails generally warn of a fungal infection that can cause receding of the cuticle and the crumbling of the nails themselves, in some cases it can also be a sign of diabetes, psoriasis, lung disease, or severe thyroid disease.

White nails with dark edges

They can be a sign of liver diseases like hepatitis, especially if the skin of the fingers looks yellowish or jaundice is also present in the eyes.

Cracked nails

Commonly, cracked or brittle nails are related to thyroid conditions, although it can also be due to a fungal infection, especially if they also look yellow.

Porous or wavy nails

When the keratin looks porous or wavy, may indicate early inflammatory arthritis or psoriasis. In this case, the nails are often discolored, making the skin under them appear darker, with brown tints.

Nails with a blue tint

Bluish nails are related to lack of oxygen in the body. They can indicate heart or lung problems.

Swollen cuticle

When the skin around the nails becomes inflamed, there is likely a connective tissue disorder or a disease such as lupus.

Pale nails

WebMD experts warn that very pale nails can be an indication of anemia, malnutrition, liver disease, or heart failure.

Although these signs can warn of serious ailments, nail changes are often harmless. However, If you have any questions or concerns, it is best to consult a doctor or a dermatologist that will be able to know if the appearance of your nails is linked to a care problem or not.