PEDRO G. BRICEÑO

Good spirits are reflected immediately by his easy expression, despite the fact that José Offerman was diagnosed in August last year with prostate cancer, which he underwent surgery three months later.

Staying secluded in his home, taking his treatment as recommended by the doctor, visiting him every month at the Santiago Metropolitan Hospital (HOMS) where he underwent surgery are among the aspects that the former great woman does, owning a great faith that, as now, he will continue to advance in the cards of this fight in which he hopes to succeed.

Offerman, who yesterday through an interview with Ildefonso Ureña, from the Tigres del Licey press team, took a message to the Dominican men to have their prostate checked in time, told the LISTIN DAILY part of the process that was triggered in the removal of this organ.

“It all started last August when I attended the urologist and heard the news that no one is ever ready to receive, but after a few minutes I was filled with strength and the will to face it and destined to get away from it,” says the member of 15 campaigns in the majors in which he performed with seven ensembles.

He immediately underwent robotic surgery, in his case with Dr. David Samadi, a specialist in this type of surgery. “As soon as he finished, he gave me the treatment, he visits the Homs once a month and I am here to do the necessary check-ups,” adds the also former Licey player for 8 of his 12 campaigns in winter baseball, a team that I eat leader led to the conquest of the crown in 2008-09 against the Giants, as well as 2013-14 against the Chosen One.

His treatment, in this part, involves taking a daily pill, as well as a monthly injection that must be given and later, when the doctor understands, he will begin the radiotherapy process.

The former Licey chief does not yet know when this process would begin, nor the amount that will be given to him. During the intervention, they made a kind of five “dimples”, one above the navel and two each on the left and right of that area.

Offerman wanted to take advantage of the pages of this newspaper to report that it is in good condition. “I am not dying at all, as expressions have been heard, multiple people have called me and I thank them for their concern and magnificent wishes,” said the former player, who is happily secluded in his home.

Call men to examine themselves

With time.

Offerman, 51, called on the men to get their exams done in a timely manner so they don’t have to regret having this cancer in the end.

Wish of the Licey.

The Club Licey has provided all the support required by one of its icons, who wished them a speedy recovery, the team said, through Domingo Pichardo

