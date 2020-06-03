Senators Resume Discussion on New $ 2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks Under this proposal, citizens with incomes of $ 120,000 a year or less may be eligible for the monthly benefit. Dependents would also receive $ 2,000 a month.

Senators resume discussion on new $ 2,000 monthly stimulus checks to help American families.

There are several proposals on the table regarding a new economic stimulus package that benefits the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, even the Senate has not made a decision on which of them would be the most appropriate.

So while the debate in Congress is “paused,” some politicians have used this time to promote the “Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act.”

That is the case of the Democratic senator, Kamala Harris (California), and Andrew Yang, former candidate for the presidency of the United States, who have raised their voices for the Senate to lean on the “Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act” or the Law of Monthly support to the economic crisis.

This proposal includes the delivery of checks of $ 2,000 dollars a month to citizens, reported the newspaper La Opinión.

Harris and Yang push their proposal with the argument that more than 40 million people have already lost their jobs and that the country requires a “safety net” that avoids poverty.

The Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act is also supported by Senators Bernie Sanders (Vertmont) and Ed Markey (Massachusetts).

Under this proposal, citizens with incomes of $ 120,000 a year or less may be eligible for the monthly benefit.

In such a case, a couple could receive $ 4,000 dollars a month and if they had a dependent, up to a maximum of three, an additional $ 2,000 would be added for each one.

Even Republicans have had no say on this Democratic legislation that remains on the Senate table.

Some details of the “Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act” that have been released are:

People residing in the country would be eligible regardless of whether they filed their taxes or have a Social Security number. For the stimulus payment, they intend to use data from systems such as: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP), Supplemental Security Income, Medicare, and others. With respect to shipping information, the Government would use that obtained from the 2019 or 2018 tax return, or failing that, “any information that has been provided to federal or state agencies.” Direct deposit would also be used as the first alternative, or check. They also propose other online payment systems. The payments would have a monthly frequency that would last until March 2021.

Another proposal that has resonated in the halls of Congress and the Senate is the “Heroes Act”, through which families could receive checks of up to $ 6,000 dollars.