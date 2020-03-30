From anonymous letters to simple rejection, nurses and other health workers in France report that they are becoming the target of suspicion and even harassment by neighbors and patients who fear contracting COVID-19.

Some have been told to leave home or even worse. And that despite the fact that every night at 8:00 p.m., the country goes out to the windows to applaud those who are on the front line of the battle against the new coronavirus.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe denounced on Sunday the “scandalous words” being thrown at health workers, often on social media.

Lucille, a nurse in Vulaines-sur-Seine, southeast Paris, got the message by anonymous letter in her home mailbox last week, urging her to shop outside the city and stop walking her dog.

“I am furious,” says Lucille, who, like most of the nurses questioned, has asked that her last name not be given. “We are putting our lives in danger to help others and now they treat us like lepers,” he laments.

“Whoever wrote this is sure not to take the precautions I take,” he adds, noting that his hands are “shattered” from so much washing.

“I try not to be affected, but it’s easier said than done.”

He sent the letter to the mayor, and he alerted the prosecution that he has opened an investigation.

“Although such incidents are still rare, I am shocked,” says Patrick Chamboredon, president of the National Council that brings together 700,000 nurses in France.

– ‘Angry and afraid’ –

Thomas Demonchaux, a nurse from northern France, highlights “the mistrust of some of his neighbors” who are wondering if they should keep their distance.

“They even ask if I have been in contact with COVID-19 patients, if they have tested me, or if I am tired,” he says.

For Negete Bensaid, a nurse in Paris who does home visits, she says that fear of contagion has caused many patients to refuse to visit them, and some relatives have even asked her to stop working.

“People are scared when they see me coming. They don’t stand a meter away, but 4 meters away,” he exclaims.

Beyond the suspicion, justified or not, the nurses who make cures visits in the homes of the patients have also been the target of soulless people who want to steal their masks and antibacterial gel.

In the coastal city of La Rochelle (west), Claire was robbed last week of about thirty surgical masks she had just received.

“I was furious, but also scared, it seemed surreal,” she says.

Since then, “I keep my nurse ID and leave nothing in the car. It has become a routine, just like when I put on a mask and wash my hands to protect my patients.”

Sophie, a nurse in Marseille (south), also says she “can’t believe” that her car was forced and the thieves took away her identifier as well as face masks and other protective materials.

“They are going to end up robbing us,” he says. Some patients ask them to shop, so that their children avoid exposing themselves to the virus.

“I just feel like there’s a lack of respect. I’ve already stopped going out at night to hear the applause,” he says bitterly.

rfo-emd-nk / js / pvh / af / mb / zm