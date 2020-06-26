Facebook’s new regulation will also ban ads that express disgust at migrant groups

Many of these measures are presented in the framework of the imminent US presidential election.

According to Zuckerberg, his social network « wants to give people a voice, especially those that did not have it before «

Although the issue of discrimination took new life thanks to the murder of George Floyd in the United States (USA), it has been a constant problem for social networks. Challenges such as hate speech, attacks on the LGBT + community and contempt for women are only a minimal sample of the problems that these sites have dealt with. And there is no company that has been put as much pressure as Facebook, even the leader in terms of revenue.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company is already facing a boycott of multiple advertisers, requiring the platform to control hate speech on the platform. To this, users and collaborators must be told that they have asked for fundamental changes. According to ., it seems that Facebook finally paid attention. In a post by the same CEO of the social network, a new policy was revealed with the goal of eliminating discrimination on his site.

With this new rule, posts that promote division or discrimination will be explicitly prohibited. From now on, messages suggesting that one group presents any risk to the physical safety, health or survival of others will be removed. This applies to racial, religious, nationality, sexual orientation, gender, or immigration status issues. But there is one crucial detail: Facebook will only use it in paid posts.

A decidedly half initiative

Along with Facebook, many companies have tried to respond to discrimination within their organizations. A group of consumers called for the cancellation of Animaniacs for certain racist and misogynistic comments. Walmart has had to remove some products from its shelves for its representation of the Afro-descendant community. And while PepsiCo pulled Aunt Jemima, both Unilever and J&J will seek to reformulate their beauty lines.

But we must return to the case of Facebook. On the one hand, this is an important advance for the Mark Zuckerberg platform. For a long time, especially since the last election in the United States, you have been asked to take a more active role in censoring your advertisers’ speech. And again and again, especially in the case of political agents, he has refused. So this decision against discrimination implies a positive change.

Perhaps that is what makes it even more disappointing that it only applies to your advertisers. It is clear that Facebook’s sole intention is to evade criticism by pointing out that it only defends freedom of expression. And at the same time, eliminate the fact that you are making money from division and inaction against discrimination. True, all changes in the right direction are positive. But Zuckerberg’s actions are still fundamentally wrong.

Facebook’s problem and the rest of the industry

As previously stated, the issue of discrimination has proven to be particularly complex for social media. Like Facebook, TikTok has been accused of preserving discriminatory attitudes against certain segments of the population. Frequently platforms like Twitter become hotbeds of hate, which certain brands try to counter as they can. Few agents have dared to take a firm stance, and even these fail.

While several experts agree that Facebook and company must do more against discrimination and hate, they acknowledge that it is not an easy task. The United Nations agrees that it is not only a matter of social networks, but also of the authorities. For its part, Minority Rights believes that there should be a constant discourse that seeks to counter the effects of negative online conversation. Something users should be involved in.

