By Héctor Raúl González

The lack of information on the Covid-19 pandemic, acts of discrimination against it, and mistrust in your local authorities and state officials caused the residents of the indigenous municipality of Xoxocotla in Morelos to ignore the recommendations to prevent contagion from the virus.

According to the most recent cut of the entity’s Ministry of Health, this indigenous municipality, created only in the last state administration, It ranks sixth in infections and ninth in deaths from Covid-19 in Morelos.

Given the exponential increase in cases, the response from the Cuauhtémoc Blanco government came late, said Saúl Atanasio Roque Morales, spokesman for the Morelos Peoples Council.

In addition, he accused, the state administration that due to ignorance did not have the capacity to approach the community governed by customs and uses.

“The situation is still difficult, this type of disease was not expected and there has also been no efficiency on the part of the authorities, not only locally, but at the state and federal level because they had not carried out the operations or the actions, mainly information, so that made the situation here in the community of Xoxocotla more complicated, “said Roque Morales.

“The lack of information and responsibility on the part of the authorities, had not been fulfilling their function, their work, but until they saw that this was on the rise, it is how they intervene, but not on their own initiative, but rather that there was initiative on the part of from some people in the community who sent briefs to the state government to take action on the matter, because we saw the unusual death tollIt had not looked like this, “said Don Saúl in an interview.

Marco Tafolla, coordinator of the Yankuik Kuikamatilistli Cultural Center, established in Xoxocotla, added that in a few weeks the number of deaths went from four or five a month over 100 deaths.

He said that those in charge of a pantheon in that community said they were concerned that they were receiving an average of four or five deaths a day. “We asked them how much they received before and they told us ‘We received that a month’ And they were alarmed because they were saying ‘we don’t know if it’s really Covid’.

“Reviewing the death certificates, which requested copies, we realized that until that day, I cannot say right now, but until that day we saw about 50 death certificates and four acts expressly had Covid as cause of death, one who had respiratory failure suspected by Covid and all the others were heart attacks, pneumonia, were other causes of death and it is strange that it coincides with Covid and then we began to try to find out and somehow most of us expressed that they were not done the tests, which gave them the bodies without recommendation, “he said.

The lack of information and the lack of legitimacy of the members of the so-called Municipal Council of Xoxocotla, whom they accuse of being imposed on their posts and not having representativeness among the residents, led to the residents of the community ignore the prompts emanating from that transitional government.

“There were many factors, one not having an authority with leadership capacity because of the way in which it was elected, was imposed. The National Guard and the Army had to arrive and still you can see the people who pay more attention to the commander of the National Guard than to the local authority, “said Tafolla.

I state that the state government tried to impose measures of healthy distance and home isolation and the population reacted with rejection, including sanitation measures for public spaces in the municipality.

Discrimination by local and federal authorities to indigenous communities

He commented that indigenous peoples have suffered from discrimination by state and federal governments.

“As long as that identification does not exist, that acceptance of how each community is, there will always be problems and above all we continue to see ignorance on the part of the government, we continue in the abandonment for lack of establishing the regularity, the recognition of the community organization, has served nothing that it is very true that Xoxocotla has already become a municipality, but the municipality has not been well structured, we do not even see legitimacy yet, “he said.

Given the high number of infections and deaths, tarps were placed on the streets of the community, warning of being a high-risk space for Covid-19.

After charging that the tarps promoted discrimination against the residents, the tarps were removed.

And it is that according to the spokesperson of the Council of Peoples of Morelos, indigenous women of Xoxocotla were forced by police from other municipalities to get off public transport vehicles because they claimed they were infected with the virus.

Until this Friday, the government of Cuauhtémoc Blanco reported that a brigade of Civil Protection workers accompanied by heavily armed soldiers and elements of the National Guard entered the municipality to request the residents to comply with infection prevention measures.

“The state government has to work with the legal authority, in Xoxocotla they are working with the legal authority, which is the Municipal Council, which it is legal but it is not legitimate“The problem is when they want to consolidate that legality without taking people into account, there has been a lot of rejection and they cannot function as a government,” added Tafolla.