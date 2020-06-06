Despite being happy for having participated in one of the most popular and blockbuster movies in history, the actor has a thorn in his face, and despite the fact that he was part of the cast, Bill Murray was not invited to the Jordan Dome that was built for the movie, so he could never play on that court.

To pamper Michael Jordan, Warner Bros built the Jordan Dome, a large domed basketball court and fully equipped so that the player could continue training during and after recording his scenes for Space Jam, so some games with great basketball stars were held there.

However, Bill Murray expressed for the Flying Coach With Steve Kerr and Pete Carroll podcast that “he was never invited ”to play a game there. “I couldn’t believe the basketball court they built was full size, they just took over this entire area and built this building for a movie with a weight room, a beautiful floor, and it was fun hanging out there. I was never invited to that game, but it was fun to watch, “said the actor.

When Murray was asked why he was not invited to play, the actor replied, “I don’t think my shoes were new enough but it was great to see all kinds of different players, there were young and old boys, boys who were already out of the league. That was just watching the game, I was just another fan, “said Murray.

However, the actor had a chance to play golf with Jordan during some breaks from the recordings. “On the recordings, you’re in the shot and then they have to turn off the camera, that takes 45 minutes to an hour and we were going to play golf for an hour and there was Larry Bird, Michael and me. It was fun to play with, which made filming the scenes easier, “Murray said.

This is how Bill Murray revealed that he was not invited to the Jordan Dome to play a game, however, he felt at ease being one more spectator, since next to him in the stands were great personalities from Hollywood. “Everyone who had a Warner Bros. show or movie running went in to watch the games. Queen Latifah came a lot and also people who appeared in the front row of the Lakers games, “concluded the actor.