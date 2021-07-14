Discrepancies of 11,000 deaths from COVID-19 reported between New York State and CDC figures



New York State Health Authorities Deny Poor Count on COVID-19 Deaths

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

Since it started the COVID-19 pandemic In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has taken it upon himself to report every day the number of New Yorkers who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. And although the figure so far already exceeds 43,011 deaths, a report presented by the AP news agency questioned the count carried out by the State, and ensures that there is a large discrepancy with data from federal entities that reveal that deaths throughout New York actually total more than 54,000.

The tally from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show, according to AP, 11,000 more victims, and questions that the Cuomo Administration, indicated for having hidden data on deaths in nursing homes, it would not be taking into account in its report the New Yorkers whose cases were considered as presumed deaths, but it has given the federal government data showing that approximately 54,000 people have died from COVID- 19 or related causes.

Quoted by AP, Bob anderson, chief of the Division of Mortality Statistics at the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, called the data discrepancy “a bit strange,” and said he did not understand why the official data provided at the state level is different.

“They are providing us with the information from the death certificate so that they have it. I don’t know why they wouldn’t use those numbers, ”the official commented.

According to AP, the difference is that the Cuomo Administration in its accounts for the State is only including deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by laboratory tests in hospitals, nursing homes and care facilities, excluding those who died in their homes, state prisons and other sites, as well as those who consider themselves as probable deaths from COVID.

Despite glaring discrepancies in the figures presented at the federal and state levels, New York State denied that federal data is different from state data.

The state defends its numbers

The State Department of Health (NYSDOH) defends that the numbers released by the CDC come from the New York State daily reports, which are public, and ensures that the tracker COVID-19 from that agency clearly indicates that hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities report deaths daily for real-time monitoring and response planning.

“New York State Publicly Reports Every COVID-19 Death – Every Confirmed Death Reported by Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Adult Care Centers on the State Tracker and All Preliminary Death Certificate Data, Including Unconfirmed Cases and deaths at home are reported to the federal government, which in turn reports that data online, allowing the public full access to all of this detailed data on a daily basis, ”he said. Jeffrey Hammond, NYSDOH spokesperson.

In the case of New York City, the story is different, as the City Department of Health (DOHMH) has always reported through its website, figures that include confirmed deaths and presumed deaths from COVID, which coincide with federal data.

The DOHMH did not refer to the discrepancy in data that exists at the state level, but highlighted that from the beginning that municipal agency has made its counts differently than Albany.

Until this Wednesday, that agency reported that in the Big Apple a total of 33,467 deaths related to COVID-19, of which 28,368 cases are confirmed and 5,099 presumably due to the effects of the virus.

Data on deaths from COVID in NY: