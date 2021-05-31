Discovery or Defender? Land Rover solves its biggest dilemma

The success of the new Land Rover Defender, coupled with its focus as a luxury off-roader and family, is taking its toll on sales of the Land Rover Discovery.. This is something that we have already been warning in Diariomotor since we met the new generation Defender, since we are talking about 2 heavyweights of the off-road that compete in different sections. But at Land Rover they have always defended the continuity of the Discovery in their range, and today we finally know why, well the future of the model has already been designed and we anticipate that very important changes are coming.

Discovery and Defender have now become direct rivals

Global sales of the Land Rover Discovery were at a good pace until the brand officially introduced the Defender, a car that reinvented the concept of the original model to embrace a more SUV, multipurpose and family approach. In our videos we have shown you in multiple ways that it is one of the benchmark SUVs today, but that does not mean that one of its main enemies is at home and is Land Rover Discovery himself. And we are talking about 4x4s based on the same platform that, despite their different designs and characteristics, in the end they share the public in the versions with the highest demand. During the first quarter of 2021, Land Rover has managed to sell 3,691 units of the Discovery for the 19,963 units of the Defender, also discovering a lack of real capacity of the brand to meet the high demand for the Defender, especially in its plug-in hybrid version.

As we said, This cannibalization problem is something that was seen to come taking into account the reinvention that the Defender has suffered, and for this reason in Land Rover they have decided to move tab so that in the future the differentiation is much more noticeable. With a Defender that does not stop gaining engines and versions, with its most familiar body about to be discovered, which will be the final blow for the Discovery, the English manufacturer has decided change course to develop the new Discovery; this change signifying the use of the new EMA modular platform. This movement is a key rudder stroke, since This architecture is designed for 100% battery electric cars.

When will we see the first electric Land Rover?

This means that the Land Rover Discovery could be Land Rover’s first great electric SUV, something that would lay the foundations for the future of the brand. In addition, this version could be complemented with plug-in hybrid alternatives, as the platform offers some scope for the use of low-displacement engines. As the English firm has recently communicated, the electrification of its entire range is unstoppable, and although Jaguar will carry out this process more immediately, Land Rover has already confirmed the launch of plug-in electric and / or hybrid versions for its entire range. Having said that, It won’t be until 2024 when we see the first electric Land Rover, although taking into account the changes that are taking place in the industry and in the manufacturer itself, these plans could be advanced.

Source: AutomotiveNews