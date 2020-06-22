Scientists of Russian origin managed to detect an unusual green glow surrounding the neighboring planet of Earth

Russia.- A team of scientists russians, reported that a green glow emerges from the atmosphere of Mars, this after spreading an image in which the phenomenon can be observed.

Astronauts on the International Space Station had detected a similar brightness when observing Earth’s atmosphere but believed that the phenomenon also occurred on other planets.

They use recent technology to detect the phenomenon

Recently the Gas Tracking Orbiter (TGO), a joint European-Russian satellite that orbits Mars since 2016, it was the first to make the observation beyond Earth.

What is the reason for this phenomenon?

The glow in Mars It was detected by the Nomad spectrometer of the TGO, and it is because the atmospheres of the planets have a constant brightness during the day and night, because there are chemical processes that originate it; in the case of this green luminosity that was seen in Mars It is due to the interaction between oxygen atoms and sunlight.

Scientists stressed that this is the first time that this phenomenon has been shown on another planet, adding that these phenomena may reveal information about the composition and dynamics of the atmosphere.