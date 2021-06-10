Discovery of a star cluster in the constellation of Shield

A massive middle-aged star cluster has been discovered in the constellation Shield. The object, which has been named Valparaíso 1, is located about 7,000 light-years from the Sun and contains at least 15,000 stars.

The discovery is the work of an international team of astrophysicists, led by the Stellar Astrophysics Group of the University of Alicante (UA) in Spain, the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) in Spain and the University of Valparaíso in Chile.

For the detection of Valparaíso 1, combined observations from the Gaia satellite, from the European Space Agency (ESA), and from various ground-based telescopes such as the Isaac Newton Telescope of the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory (Garafía, La Palma, Spain) have been used. .

Open star clusters are groups of stars that were born at the same time and move together, bound by gravity. Due to their characteristics, they constitute natural laboratories to study the physics and life of stars. The more stars a cluster contains, the more useful it is, because it provides a larger sample and gives the opportunity to find stars in less frequent stages of evolution.

For this reason, astronomers have been searching for the most massive clusters in our galaxy, those containing more than 10,000 stars. Until about twenty years ago, it was believed that they only formed in distant galaxies with exotic properties, but thanks to these searches, today a dozen very young massive clusters (less than 25 million years old) and a few very young clusters are known. old (with ages of billions of years) that descend from similar objects. However, there are hardly any known massive clusters of intermediate age, and it is not known whether it is because they do not exist or because they have not been found.

The new cluster, Valparaíso 1, is located about 7,000 light-years from us and contains at least 15,000 stars. Their unexpected discovery, in a well-studied area of ​​the sky, suggests that many other massive clusters may hide in the very dense star fields that researchers observe when they look toward the center of our galaxy.

“Valparaíso 1 contains dozens of stars bright enough to be observable with an amateur telescope, but they are lost in the middle of a multitude of stars that do not belong to the cluster, but are in front of or behind it, but that camouflage the structure of the cluster “, explains the researcher at the University of Alicante and main author of the study, Ignacio Negueruela.

This is how the Valparaíso 1 cluster would look from Earth if there were no alien stars in front of it or behind it, and no dust. (Image: Gabriel Pérez Díaz, SMM (IAC))

“The searches that have been done in the past tried to locate open clusters, but Valparaíso 1 does not have the appearance of a cluster of stars that usually present this type of structure. That is why it has not been possible to identify it before”, says Ricardo Dorda, researcher at the IAC and co-author of the study.

The cluster has been detected thanks to the Gaia satellite of the European Space Agency (ESA), a space telescope that provides extremely precise positions and distances for distant stars and, with them, can effectively measure the tiny movements that the stars describe at the same time. Over the years above the sky By combining all this information, it is possible to find the clusters as groupings of stars that are the same distance and move together, clusters of stars that are seen not in the real sky, but in mathematical space. Once the astrophysicists located this group, they used telescopes at the Las Campanas Observatory (in Chile) and the Isaac Newton Telescope (INT), at the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory (Garafía, La Palma) to characterize their stars and derive their properties.

Details of the find have been published in the academic journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, under the title “A massive open cluster hiding in full sight”. (Source: IAC)