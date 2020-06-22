British archaeologists have discovered a ring of prehistoric axes, built approximately 4,500 years ago, near Stonehenge, the megalithic monument located in the south of England and one of the most visited places by tourists.

. –

Field work has found a circle of about two kilometers with several axes over 10 meters in diameter and 5 in depth about three kilometers from Stonehenge.

Experts from the British universities of St Andrews, Birmingham, Warwick, Glasgow and Trinity Saint David of Wales have worked on this project, local media reported on Monday.

The tests carried out on the ground suggest that the ring is Neolithic and it is estimated that the 20 axes it has could have served as a perimeter to a sacred area, according to archaeologists.

« Remote sensors and careful sampling give us a glimpse of the past and show a much more complex society than we might have imagined, » said Richard Bates of the St. Andrews School of Earth and Environment.

« Clearly sophisticated practices demonstrate that people were in tune with natural events to the point that they can hardly be conceived in the modern world, » he added.

The archaeologists have highlighted that this finding allows to know a little more about the landscape of Stonehenge a thousand years ago.

For Nick Snashall, archaeologist with the National Trust (an agency that preserves historical sites), the discovery provides insight into the life and beliefs of Neolithic ancestors.

Experts used a mix of archaeological work and detective work to arrive at this « extraordinary discovery » and write « a new chapter in the history of the landscape of StonehengeSnashall added.

Stonehenge It is a megalithic monument built between the end of the Neolithic and the beginning of the Bronze Age near the town of Amesbury, in the county of Wiltshire, and it is estimated that it was used as a temple or meeting place.