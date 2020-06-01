Strong emotions are brewing in the offices of the great European clubs. The Real Madrid he wants to perpetuate himself in the elite and once seems to have decided to continue the winning project in which he has been immersed for a long time, with Rudy Fernández, Sergi Llull, Anthony Randolph, already negotiating the renewal of Trey Thompkins and knowing how much Jaycee Carroll how Felipe Reyes They will be one more year, looking for new pieces to incorporate into a perfect gear in which the group prevails over any individuality. In this context it seems to fit Rokas Giedraitis, an experienced 2.01m tall forward who has achieved superior status in the past two seasons, serving in the Alba Berlin.

Born with a basketball under his arm, like every inhabitant of that miraculous basketball-like country of Lithuania, Rokas has not been a child prodigy characterized by his talent, but has made his way based on work, sacrifice and a continuous improvement. A hard worker like most, his remarkable size allows him to play well at the low post, open the field effectively from the triple line and be a very generous player on defense. Its leap in quality occurred in the Lietuvos Rytas, a team in which he played from 2015 to 2018, playing EuroCup. However, few thought that it could make such a great leap in quality, having already surpassed 25 years of age.

Signed by the Alba Berlin in a personal bet of Aíto García Reneses, the Lithuanian was a key player in the success of the German team during 2018-2019, leading his team to the final of the Eurocup, a competition in which he averaged 14.8 points and 4 rebounds per game. This is a parameter of the game, that of rebounds, very important in a team like Madrid, and the fact of having maintained their numbers in the season that has meant their debut in the Euroleague (13.8 points and 4 rebounds) have caused it to be an important point on the meringues radar.

Its incorporation was already foreseen before an eventual departure of Jaycee Carroll, looking for a less lethal player from triple but more complete. While it is certain that the renewal of the American Azerbaijani passport has been a relief, the interest in Rokas Giedraitis has been doubled since Gabriel Deck aims to leave the team. It has one of the lowest contracts in the entire workforce. his cache has multiplied after the World Cup performance and what he played this season in Europe and he has not yet reached a renewal agreement despite the fact that he only has one year left on his contract.

It seems evident that Madrid would have to make a notable financial effort to retain a player who could soon go to the NBA, so in the offices of Chamartín there is much doubt about making a bet on him despite his great performance. If Rokas Giedraitis If he were receptive to changing the air and calling on the white team, it seems evident that he would have minutes in a team hungry for glory and in which he would not occupy an extra-community position, something he does at the moment. Gabriel Deck, which is still pending to obtain a community passport.

