Anyone who has had in the documentary The Last Dance a first approximation to the life of Michael JordanHe will wonder many things about his first wife, if he has intuited that she existed. And is that Juanita Vanoy It has given a lot to talk about, but for its blatant absence in all episodes. It is inconceivable to isolate in this way a woman who accompanied the best player in history throughout her sports career, as much as her relationship ended with one of the most famous and millionaire divorces that are remembered.

Juanita Vanoy and Michael Jordan They met at a Chicago nightclub during the 1985/86 season. It was the second year in NBA of the 23 of the Chicago Bulls and his union with a model from the city of Illinois was not too surprising. For someone used to being in the spotlight and having women swarm around him, meeting a person with a strong character, great personality, and who ignored Michael for a while, was the secret that they both ended up together. They married in 1989, with a son already born and another on the way, although who Jordan was married to was really basketball.

Active during the player’s hard times following the death of her father, Juanita always kept a low profile with the press and dedicated herself to caring for her children: Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine. It was unusual for him to give statements and he tried to put a certain normality in the lives of children immersed in a bubble of success and media in which their father was. Those closest to the couple recognize difficult moments after the sixth ring and many think that their return to the slopes with Washington Wizards was due to marital problems that ended in divorce.

05/12/2020 03:05

Juanita Vanoy He filed a legal petition for it at Christmas 2001, alleging irreconcilable differences and stating that he has reliable evidence of Jordan’s continued infidelities. He went on to hire private investigators to discover Michael’s activities, possessing photographs in highly compromising situations for the basketball genius. The couple’s children were still young (they were 13, 11, and 10 years old, respectively), so this was a very painful episode for Michael, who bequeathed $ 168 million to his wife, as well as ownership of a mansion in Chicago, which years later she would sell to move to her current residence, located in River North, the most exclusive area of ​​the city.

The sordid rumors that Jordan had to cope with and that were encouraged by Juanita’s surroundings were his regular relationships with a Denver nightclub stripper, who was paid to travel to the hotel where Michael was and keep the discretion, as ElPais reported in 2002. After the storm, calm came and Juanita invested her profits in the creation of a real estate business, Vanoy Jordan Enterprise LC, which he still directs today.

“We maintain a cordial relationship, we only talk about our children. I wanted to turn my life around after the divorce, I wanted to enjoy the little things again,” says a woman in Chicago Business who was never intimidated by the size of her husband and that he reconstructed his life with great discretion, trying that his children were not prey to the long shadow that their father cast. She is passionate about yoga and widely recognized for her work as an art collector, being usual to see her travel around Europe for both business and pleasure. Definitely, Juanita Vanoy would have deserved more recognition for his role in the life of Michael Jordan, something you have not found in the documentary The Last Dance.

