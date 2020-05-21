Image from ‘Discovering Anne Frank. Parallel stories’

Discovering Anne Frank certifies that it is not easy to face a documentary about the Holocaust, it never has been. Much less for those who after Shoah, the monumental film by Claude Lanzmann, every attempt is a ridiculous effort. Although it is not always about following in the footsteps of the French filmmaker and intellectual, who denied any photographic record for his film and even went so far as to say that if he ever found any image of the Shoah himself he would be in charge of destroying it. Lanzmann not only turned the victims’ testimony into a new form of cinema, but he spent half his life dealing with his fierce intelligence (the controversy with Didi-Huberman is known for the only photographs that have survived the death camps) against those in his opinion they trivialized the Nazi machinery against the Jewish people. A crusade that culminated in a veiled betrayal of himself in The Last of the Unjust, an essential work to complete Shoah’s painting in which the filmmaker used archive images for the first time to tell the story of Benjamin Murmelstein, the rabbi of the Jewish community of Vienna and last president of the Jewish Council of the ghetto and concentration camp of Terezín, where a large part of the Jewish elite of Europe arrived and that was devised by Adolf Eichmann as a false escape to the world of the fate of the deportees.

But no, it is not fair to compare a titan with a simple human. Discovering Anne Frank is a didactic documentary with a clear millennial vocation that tries to awaken younger consciences through what is perhaps the most symbolic figure of the Holocaust. Furthermore, it does so seeking the last breath of survivors. In this case, the girls who were similar in age to Anne Frank but had better luck and who, as one of them says, today can rub the Nazis in the face not only for their lives, but also that of their children and grandchildren. Those descendants who collect here the memory token.

The documentary by Sabina Fedeli and Anna Migotto puts British actress Helen Mirren in the lead role of the film. Sitting in a reproduction of the Amsterdam room where Anne Frank spent her last years of life hidden, Mirren recites the famous diary of the Jewish girl with the tools of a somewhat forced Sherezade. But the emotion of listening to the narrator or seeing the faces of the old women (although their testimonies are collected without Lanzmann’s corkscrew method) does not match well with the rough underlines of the soundtrack or the other thread of the documentary: that of a young instagrammer who compresses into candid hashtags his passage through the places that keep alive the flame of the nightmare of the death camps. A bit silly, yes, but in the face of the increasing number of deniers willing to bury, manipulate, or misrepresent the truth, it seems more tolerable than ever. Despite Lanzmann.

DISCOVERING ANA FRANK. PARALLEL STORIES

Direction: Sabina Fedeli, Anna Migotto.

Performers: Helen Mirren.

Platform: Virtual cinema room.

Genre: documentary. Italy 2019.

Duration: 92 minutes.