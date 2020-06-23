The mere surname generates a chill and although it is not a guarantee of anything, it excites all fans. Alex Antetokounmpo will play in the UCAM Murcia next season and ensures great media attention from the Endesa League across the planet. The younger brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo He made the surprising decision to quit the NCAA in order to build his professionalism. He has not been short of offers, but the good references he has from the Spanish national competition have tipped the balance. With the NBA in mind for 2024, although his landing could be anticipated if things go well, this player just out of High School promises strong emotions. But, How does Alex Antetokounmpo play? What is behind your last name?

It is evident that none of the other brothers of the Bucks (Thanasi, Kostas and Francis) boast a level of game comparable to the elite, but there are many experts who affirm without blushing that Alex can reach and even surpass Giannis. Born on August 26, 2001, his condition as a youngest made him not have such a bad time in childhood or, at least, with as many responsibilities as his older brothers had. His relationship with Greece is less since before he was a teenager, he had the opportunity to move to the United States and make his way with his imposing physique and innate talent for basketball.

He is 2.01m tall and weighs 86kg, boasting a plasticity in his game hardly seen in high school basketball. He has been part of the Dominican High School and in his debut he amazed everyone scoring 30 points and showing tremendous versatility on the court. He can play in any position, has very long arms, a good hand from the outside and defensive delivery. But what sets him apart from the rest is his ambition. « I see in him that passion necessary to succeed, » Giannis said of him in words collected by the Milwaukee Sentinel newspaper.

His years in high school have been prolific, coming to coincide on the court with the son of Lebron James and progressing remarkably on a physical and technical level. Your landing on the UCAM Murcia It is an endorsement to evolve in knowledge of the game, defensive and offensive tactics, as well as the ability to cope with experienced players who will not be intimidated by their last name. Alex Antetokounmpo’s progression is exciting and depending on what he offers in the Endesa League, your future may have glory as a goal.

06/10/2020 08:06

The scout who discovered Lebron when he was a child, has been able to see Bronny play and contributes his opinion on the future of the young man in basketball.

Keep reading