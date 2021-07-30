Discovered the mechanism responsible for allergy processes

Research from the University of Murcia (UMU) analyzes the process of activation of the allergic reaction, which occurs when the mast cells – also known as mast cells – detect an allergen.

When in contact with this allergen, these cells release a series of pro-inflammatory substances to the space around them, which triggers the allergic response. This causes sneezing, coughing, swelling or hives and, in some cases, triggers a serious reaction – called anaphylaxis – that is life-threatening.

The study reveals several steps in the message chain that occur in this process. “The allergen binds to the outside of the cell membrane, which produces a chain of molecular communications to indicate that it must release pro-inflammatory substances “, he explains David Lopez, co-author of the publication.

According to the researchers, the recognition of an allergen produces an increase in phosphatidic acid – a lipid found in the cell membrane -, detected by a protein (PKCε) that will activate the discharge of inflammatory products.

“This protein moves towards the membrane and there it modifies another peptide, called SNAP23, directly involved in the release of inflammatory substances in this type of cells, ”says López.

On the left, 3D structural prediction of PKCε and its interaction with the plasma membrane mediated by phosphatidic acid (represented by spheres). On the right, micrographs of SNAP23 (in red) after being stimulated with phosphatidic acid and dioctanoyl-glycerol. / UMU

Future implications

The discovery of this mechanism will facilitate the design of antiallergic drugs. “Their knowledge is key to advance in new therapies,” he concludes Emilio M. Serrano, another of the co-authors of the research.

López emphasizes that cell signaling through lipids “it is a very little known process, which serves to provide operating orders to the rest of the cellular components”. For the authors, advancing in this type of knowledge allows finding new avenues of therapeutic action.

“The design of drugs that inactivate this mechanism could be a strategy to quickly stop inordinate allergic responses. Our findings will facilitate progress in this direction with greater speed, since we now have more precise molecular information, “he says. Senena Corbalan, author and researcher at the UMU.

