Discovered the first species with three different sexes

Male colonies are recognized by the transparent packets of sperm they release into the water. The sperm packets swim into a female colony, then divide into individual sperm cells that enter the individual female cells and combine to produce a new generation. Y The ‘bisexual factor’ gene is found on a separate chromosome in male and female sex cells.

It’s a great discovery considering how small these organisms are: they barely have 32 or 64 cells. Never before has a species of algae or fungi been found to have three sexes. The team describes him as a “new haploid mating system” completely unique to algae.

And it is that, traditionally, algae can reproduce asexually (cloning themselves) or sexually (with a partner), depending on the stage of the life cycle in which they are. It can be haploid (with a single set of chromosomes) or diploid (with two sets).

But the researchers found that genetically bisexual P. starrii produced male and female sex colonies when isolated, and reproduced through cloning. Taking a closer look, they found that the bisexual factor gene could be passed on to the next generation, which made it different from an isolated mutation.

According to scientists, Although algae are quite different from humans, they could help us understand how different sexual systems, such as male and female, evolved.