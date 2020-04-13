When SN2016aps exploded it emitted a higher energy than reached in these events

A supernova At least twice as bright with more energy and surely much more massive than any other found has been identified by an international team of astronomers, according to a study published today. Nature Astronomy.

Measurements made by an international team indicate that the mass of this supernova it was between 50 and 100 times greater than our Sun, whereas normally these have between 8 and 15 solar masses.

The authors believe that the so-called supernova SN2016aps It may be an example of an extraordinarily rare “pulsating pair instability” supernova, possibly made up of two massive stars that merged before the explosion, according to a statement from the University of Birmingham, UK.

Such events, until now, only exist in theory and have never been confirmed through astronomical observations.

Lead author of the study Matt Nicholl of the University of Birmingham explained that a supernova It can be measured using two scales: the total energy of explosion and the amount of energy emitted that can be observed as light or as radiation.

"In SN2016aps we discovered that the radiation was five more than the total energy of the explosion of a medium-sized supernova. This is the largest light ever seen emitted by a supernova," he noted.



To have that amount of shine, the bang has to have been much more energetic than usual.

By examining the light spectrum, the team was able to demonstrate that the explosion was driven by a collision between the supernova and a huge layer of gas, spilled by the star in the years before its explosion.

“While many supernovae are discovered every night, most in massive galaxies,” said Peter Blanchard of Northwestern University and co-author of the study, “it immediately stood out as I continued to observe it because it appeared to be in the middle of nowhere. We couldn’t see the galaxy. where this star had been born until the light of the supernova“

The team observed the explosion for two years, until it faded to 1% of its maximum brightness and calculated that the mass of the supernova it was 50 to 100 times greater than our sun.

“Stars with an extremely large mass undergo violent pulsations before dying to get rid of a gigantic shield. This may be fueled by a process called pair instability, which has been the subject of speculation for physicists for the past 50 years,” he added. Nicholl.

SN2016aps it also hid another mystery.

The gas they detected was primarily hydrogen, but such a massive star would normally have lost all of its hydrogen through stellar winds long before it began to pulse.

One explanation is that two slightly less massive stars, of about 60 solar masses, had merged before the explosion.

Lower-mass stars retain hydrogen longer, while their combined mass is high enough to trigger instability in the pair, the statement said.

Find this “extraordinary supernova It couldn’t have come at a better time, “according to Edo Berger of Harvard University.

“We now know that such energetic explosions occur in nature and NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope will be able to see similar events so far that we can look back in time to see the deaths of the first stars in the Universe.”