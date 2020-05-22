Researchers in Indiana discovered a fabric capable of neutralizing the coronavirus in a minute, with which you could make masks. Scientists will seek FDA approval of the product.

Miami World /diariony

Scholars at the Indiana University School of Medicine in the United States discovered that the virus loses its ability to infect within a minute, after coming into contact with tissue known as an electropharmaceutical. Chandan Sen, director of the Indiana Center for Medicine and Regenerative Engineering and leader of the research, explained that the term “electro-pharmaceutical” refers to the possibility of treating conditions with electricity.

“An array of embedded microcell batteries that creates an electric field and wirelessly generates a low level of electricity in the presence of moisture,” says the study published through a preprint in ChemRxiv.

“COVID-19 is highly infectious, especially for workers in the health sector; they are constantly exposed to people who have this infection and although they wear, for example, masks, some of these viruses adhere to the outside of those and when they remove the masks, without realizing it, they end up spreading the infection, ”argued Sen, as quoted by RT News. ” So our challenge here is, once this virus comes into contact with the mask tissue, it can no longer infect it anymore, “he said.

Fabric capable of neutralizing the coronavirus

The expert explained that the virus on contact with the mentioned fabric is destroyed because the electrostatic forces that the virus needs are interrupted.

Viruses like SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 adhere to human organs through electrostatic interaction.

The team has been studying the tissue – which is used as “an antimicrobial dressing for wound care of a different type” – for six years.

Scientists will seek approval of this method by the Emergency Use Authorization program of the US Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to use the tissue specifically for face masks in the fight against covid-19, ″ he says. the study.