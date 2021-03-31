Discovered a new variant of covid-19 in a French hospital

A group of French researchers has identified a new variant of the covid-19 in the Henri-Mondor hospital in Créteil, in the vicinity of Paris, which was found in three professionals from that center and in the partner of one of them and is already actively circulating in the country.

The entity that encompasses Parisian hospitals, AP-HP, indicated this Tuesday in a statement that the “Henri-Mondor” variant derives from a strain that appeared at the beginning of the pandemic, 19B, which was replaced by newer strains over the past year.

In the four weeks following its discovery, this new variant was identified in 29 patients from different parts of France, from the Paris region to the south of the country, and until last March 4, according to that note, it represented 1.8% of the strains sequenced in France.

Behind their discovery, published this Tuesday by the Emerging Infectious Diseases magazine, are the teams from the virology laboratory and the “Génomiques” platform of the Henri-Mondor hospital and experts from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research ( INSERM) and the Paris-Est Créteil University.

The AP-HP highlighted that more studies are needed to know the contagion capacity of this variant, if it is easily detectable in virological tests, if it is associated with severe clinical pictures and its response to the vaccine and treatments.