Discovered a nearby super-earth ideal for atmospheric research

Researchers from Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany they have led an international study, with the participation of various centers of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), which has made it possible to discover Gliese 486b, a hot, non-habitable super-earth located 26 light-years from the Sun.

Its detection has been confirmed with two techniques commonly used to find exoplanets (although it is rare to be able to use both at the same time): photometry of the transit, which looks for slight variations in the brightness of a star when a planet passes in front of it, and the radial velocity, which measures the ‘wobble’ of stars by the gravitational pull of their orbiting planets.

The authors, who publish their finding in the journal Science, consider Gliese 486b to be a ideal candidate to find one atmosphere and carry out research on them, and even that it could become a kind of ‘Rosetta stone’ to study in the future the habitability of planets beyond our solar system.

The new super-earth presents 2.8 times the mass of our planet and one size one 30% higher, so it is also a rocky planet. It revolves around its star in a circular orbit every 1.5 days at a distance of 2.5 million kilometers.

His sun is the star red dwarf Gliese 486, much weaker and colder than the Sun, but its proximity generates torrid conditions on the planet, with a minimum surface temperature of about 430 degrees (700K). Calculations made with atmospheric models on exoplanets indicate that it could conserve a dim atmosphere, ideal for future atmospheric studies.

Illustration of the super-earth Gliese 486b (with some of its data) orbiting its red dwarf star. / RenderArea

“The closeness to the Sun of this exoplanet is exciting because it will be possible to study it in greater detail using telescopes such as the next Space Telescope. James webb and the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) ”, he explains Trifon Trifonov, of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, principal investigator of the study.

For its part, another of the authors, Jose Antonio Caballero, a researcher at the Center for Astrobiology (CSIC-INTA), comments: “The discovery of Gliese 486b has been a stroke of luck. If it had been a hundred degrees warmer, its entire surface would be lava and its atmosphere would consist of vaporized rocks. But if it were a hundred degrees cooler, it would not have been suitable for follow-up observations. “

Detection with CARMENES and other instruments

The discovery and characterization of Gliese 486b has been possible thanks to the data obtained with the instrument. CARMEN IS, a spectrograph located at the Calar Alto Observatory (Almería), as well as other instruments that operate on land, such as MAROON-X at the Gemini North telescope (Hawaii, USA) or MuSCAT2 in the Carlos Sánchez telescope (Tenerife), and in space, such as the TESS satellite.

Future measurements to be carried out by the CARMENES instrument team will try to determine with greater precision the orbital orientation of the planet. In addition, during its transit in front of its star, the small fraction of the starlight that passes through its supposed atmosphere will help determine the chemical compounds it contains.

Measurements will also be made by emission spectroscopy, possible when the areas of the hemisphere illuminated by the star become visible in the form of phases (similar to the lunar, but planetary in this case) during the orbit of the exoplanet until it disappears behind the red dwarf. The spectrum obtained will provide information on the conditions of the hot and illuminated planetary surface.

CARMENES, whose consortium is made up of eleven research centers in Spain and Germany, observes a set of 350 red dwarf stars in search of planets that, like Gliese 486b, are similar to Earth.

In this study, although led by the Max Planck Institute of Astronomy, researchers from the Astrobiology Center (CAB-INTA-CSIC), the Space Sciences Institute (ICE-CSIC), the Canary Islands Institute of Astrophysics (IAC) have participated. , the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC) and the Calar Alto Observatory (CAHA).

Reference:

T. Trifonov et al. “A nearby transiting rocky exoplanet that is suitable for atmospheric investigation.” Science, 2021.

Rights: Creative Commons.