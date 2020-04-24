They have discovered a dangerous error on the iPhone with iOS 13: a text message with Sindhis / Hindi characters is enough for the phone inevitably freezes upon receiving the notification. At the moment the best solution to this blockage is to restart the phone or wait for the system to recover after more than a minute.

It is not that iOS is oblivious to errors since we have known more than one problem throughout its history. For example, the drawbacks with certain messages were as popular as they were catastrophic: it was enough to send an SMS containing certain characters for the system to crash. You remember? Well, it is just what happens now: have discovered a character string that is capable of locking iPhones upon notification. You have to be careful.

IPhone crashes with certain indis characters

These indis characters lock an iPhone

As is often the case with rare errors, it is almost impossible for the controversial message to reach us casually since it must have a very concrete structure. As they discovered on Reddit, and later checked on ., the ‘bomb’ message must have a particular sequence of indis / shindis characters, so it can only be sent if the error is previously known. Still, you have to be forewarned.

As soon as the controversial message is received, and after skipping the notification with the text, iOS 13 is blocked, preventing the user from using the system. The screen freezes, everything works in reverse and there is no other choice but to wait or force the restart of the phone (verified on our iPhone. As can be seen in the following video published on Twitter, the ‘joke’ is much more than annoying.

The craziest iOS crash text bug 💀 pic.twitter.com/29LJPb67WP – EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) April 23, 2020

Apple knows the error and has already patched it, although at the moment only in the last beta, the corresponding one with version 13.4.5. The rest we will have to wait for the company release a stable update, something that should not take too long once the error of the message is known.

To avoid blocking you can pause notifications on your phone: in this way, your iPhone will not be blocked if any of your contacts jokes you to send you the SMS with the characters of the controversy.

Track | The Verge

Share



IPhones crash with text message: dangerous error discovered in iOS 13