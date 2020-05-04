When we kiss, we close our eyes. It is a fact, and it is not for the reason that many of us think. The idea of ​​closing your eyes has always been seen as a romantic demonstration. However, behind this gesture there is a scientific explanation, as reported by Infobae.

The empire of the senses

A study by a group of psychologists at the Royal Holloway, University of London, has determined that the brain has a hard time processing more than two things at once. In these cases, we refer to the sensations, or senses.

At the time of the kiss, the brain has trouble processing this sensation if the cognitive capacity is being used to visualize and analyze what is happening. This means that, when kissing, if you have your eyes open, it will be difficult for you to enjoy the sensation.

The tactile capacity, or tactile awareness, will therefore depend on the ability to process 2 different processes simultaneously. When testing this hypothesis, the results showed that the visual field somehow nullifies responses to touch.

Why does this happen

Photo: Pixabay

When we focus on a visual task, the perception of stimuli in the other senses may be reduced. That is why for kiss, and fully feel everything that surrounds that moment, we close our eyes.

In fact, this is not the only time where we close our eyes. To dance or even have sex, you need to have optimized touch, and for this to happen, for all concentration to be directed to this direction, it is necessary to keep your eyes closed.

This may explain why we also close our eyes to focus concentration on other senses. Even when we are thinking or remembering, since the visual field could distract us when we are doing these other tasks.

.