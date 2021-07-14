Discover what the future teleworking will be like for Spanish companies

The labor market has been one of the worst stopped by the Covid-19 crisis. After the first state of alarm was decreed in March 2020, many companies were forced to impose the telecommuting among the members of your staff, a modality that has gone from being a necessity to a preference for many workers in Spain. That is why more and more Spanish entities aspire to offer a hybrid model for the near future.

In this new panorama, our conception of work has completely changed. The family conciliation and labor flexibility are two of the factors that have been established in the lives of some Spaniards and have made many of them not want to give up their benefits. This is demonstrated by the report ‘New ways of working. Reflections on the future ‘, prepared by the Boston Cosulting Group in collaboration with the think tank enClave de Personas.

Family conciliation and work flexibility are two of the benefits that have been established in the lives of some Spaniards thanks to the generalization of teleworking. . Creative.

In this report, the scenario for 2025 is clear: hybrid work with two or three days a week from home and the rest at the office. This is the answer chosen by 6 out of 10 companies consulted in the study. Not only that: 25% of the entities even choose to extend that figure to four days.

However, there are also companies that are reluctant to this modality and are considering returning to the strictly face-to-face modality soon. Specifically, 10% of these entities want telework to end as soon as possible. This is the case of Apple or Google, which are already processing the return to presence despite the refusal by their staff.

Digital disconnect

There is no doubt that this modality has come to stay, which has forced to have a law that regulates the conditions of this new form of work. Fortunately, Spain already has a regulation for teleworking. One of the aspects that the legal text legislates is the right to digital disconnect. There is no doubt that working from home has many advantages, but the mistake of not separating working hours from non-working hours can be a problem.

Outside of your working hours, digital devices should not be detrimental to rest. Taking into account this premise, the worker is not obliged to answer messages (Whatsapp, emails or calls) beyond your schedule. In fact, the law specifies that the employer has the obligation to elaborate an internal policy that reels off the right to the disconnection of its workers.

Another factor that regulates this new standard has to do with the voluntary and reversible nature of telework. It will be voluntary for both the worker and the employer. Secondly, reversible means that both parties have the right to return to the previous situation in the terms established in the collective bargaining or those established in the employment agreement.

But who covers the expenses?

This law also regulates one of the most controversial issues in recent months, who must pay the minimum expenses of the workers?

The company is the one that is obliged to pay all the expenses of the workers who do their work from home. The agreement that is previously signed must include the minimum mandatory tools that are going to be used, such as the mobile phone or the computer. Regarding the choice of the mechanisms to fix these expenses and their payment, this will depend on what is established in the signed agreement.

It is true that the Royal Decree does not specify whether the company must pay absolutely all expenses, such as water or electricity. These aspects depend on what has been agreed between the workers and the company in the agreement or in collective bargaining.

The employer has not only obligations, but also rights. In that same agreement, you must collect the surveillance and control tools that the company sees fit to adopt to verify compliance with its obligations and labor duties, including the use of telematic means.

One positive conclusion that we have been able to draw from the pandemic is that many of today’s jobs can be done from home. This type of work, which was previously considered more “alternative”, has quickly become normalized in Spain and in the rest of the world in the last year. For this reason, it is important to have mechanisms that regulate it, since it is our present and most immediate future.

The other side of the coin

