Sure these days at home your curiosity increased a lot and you are looking in the drawers for objects to learn and do new things. Maybe you find the traveling cameras of your parents and you want to start your creativity from the hand of photography. You may also be wondering what each part of the camera is for, why they used scrolls before and not now, or when the first photo was printed.

History in pictures

Thanks to photography you can know how crucial moments of the

history, relatives who lived many years ago, and remember incredible moments

with your loved ones.

The photos are bits of our life! This wonderful world is almost 200 years old, we share a little of its history:

1839 Joseph N. Nièpce creates the first photographic process that using a

camera made of wood.

1900 The first lightweight portable camera is created.

1947 The first camera capable of taking snapshots is invented.

1975 The first digital camera is built.

1986 Fujifilm invents the first disposable camera.

1997 The first cameras are sold in stores in a

megapixel.

2000 The first mobile phone with included camera arrives.

Image: Fujifilm

Tips to take the best photos

Now you want to start testing a camera, we recommend an easy to use

and super fun, like an instax Series instant camera, which reveals

then then the photo after taking it. In addition, they are ideal for this time when

we must stay home.

Here are some tips for you to take advantage and create super ideas

entertaining:

Look at your distance: Take your photos with a distance of between half a meter and two

meters; you can measure it with two very big steps, and thus frame what you want

drink.

Take care of your light: a place with too much light makes your photo look very clear when

Reveal yourself, try not to give your shot direct light. On the contrary, a place

dark makes you unable to distinguish anything. Remember to use the flash to light up

that you want to photograph.

Lean on your camera: There are models that have the advantage of having a mirror in

the front, which is perfect for taking selfies with your family. Further,

they have functions that you can take advantage of if you study the manual properly

or watch tutorials.

Every time you put photography into practice you are exercising your mind, exploring the possibilities, thinking about alternatives, inconveniences, generating ideas.

NEW PHOTOS REVEAL THE ONLY KNOWN PINK MANTARRAYA

Don’t waste them and always have fun!

Don’t think of imperfect photos as a waste, there are amazing things you can do with them to decorate your spaces:

Create clotheslines: take advantage of utensils you have at home, such as ties to

hanging clothes and hanging pegs, and creates a very original clothesline. You can

hang Christmas lights, cutouts or drawings between photos.

Build a wall clock:choose photos that help you simulate the numbers, and

Use the clockwork you have at home to build a wall clock.

Reading separator: these days are perfect to get closer to reading,

take advantage of your instax and along with cereal boxes, colored sheets, down and

scissors, create bookmarks with your best memories.

Hang a mobile in your room: make a mobile with several photos and style it

to your room, in addition to being very stimulating and relaxing. Hang it where there is

ventilation, such as on the ceiling of your bed or on the side of your window.

Create photo frames with cartridges: take advantage of your old instax cartridges, and with

paint and decorative elements, create colorful photo frames with them.

Remember that photographs teach us to be generous, not only to take, but

also to give, share, smile and love. If you want more advice, you can visit the

instax blog: https://www.instax.com.mx/

Trivia! Instant photography

Win an instax camera that Fujifilm has for you … you just need to answer the following questions:

1 In what year was the first portable camera invented?

2 When was the first cell phone with a camera on the market?

3 What is the main cover story of the May issue?

Send your responses inbox to Very Interesting Junior’s Facebook.

MORE THAN 150 THOUSAND PHOTOS SHOW US THE HIDDEN COLORS OF THE MOON