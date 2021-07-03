Discover the Uruguay odds

07/03/2021 at 9:50 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

With the classification of Brazil Y Peru to the first semifinal of the America’s Cup 2021Today it is the turn of the four remaining selections to determine the pair that will make up the rest of the keys. A) Yes, Uruguay Y Colombia they will face each other in the Brasilia National Stadium with the intention of taking another step towards the championship; a possibility that, in principle, It is mainly attributed to the Charrúa.

In this sense, the bookmakers pay the victory of Óscar Tabárez’s team to 2.25, 1.65 in case of extending until the extension. On the other hand, the imposition by the coffee growers is quoted at 3.75 Y 2.2 if they reach overtime, leaving the tie at 2.9 euros.

For its part, Uruguay will enter the dispute with a favorable record with respect to La Tricolor: 10 wins, 5 losses Y 3 draws in their last 20 meetings. The last time the celestial team lost to Colombia It dates from 2014, and the own performances of both teams in the tournament make it possible to project the passage of the first to the semifinal as more likely.

To conclude, we remember that the match between Uruguay Y Colombia will take place today, as will the dispute between Argentina Y Ecuador From which the rival will come out for the winner of this match.