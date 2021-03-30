Discover the top of the 5 best villains in the DC universe

The DC comics universe is very wide and surprising, but today we will show you which are the strongest villains

The villain he is an evil person, commonly in fiction. The villains they are fictional characters, or fictionalized characters, in dramas and melodramas who are deliberately bad and who confront the hero or any authority figure. The villains they are an almost inevitable dramatic device in any story, and more than heroes, crucial elements that most stories revolve around.

Origin of the word

The origin of the word comes from the Latin villanus which means servant or peasant, someone who is united with the land of a village, that is to say who worked on a plantation in ancient times. In Italy or Gaul. Poverty was compared to moral corruption: villains they had to work their way up the social ladder. This is why normally the word villain means that the actions of the villain they are the opposite of moral behavior.

Today we will teach you the villains of the DC comics universes

Lex luthor

His real name is Alexander Joseph Luthor and his first appearance was in comic number 23 of Superman published in 1940, he is a millionaire man who is dedicated to doing business and developing technology, which is more advanced than that of Wayne Industries. Thanks to his intelligence with unique resources, he has had the ability to make an exoskeleton that gives him superhuman characteristics to face his enemy, Superman, which is the only one who interferes in their plans.



Darkseid

Darksaid it is one of the most feared in the universe DCHe even murdered his mother to become the ruler of the planet Aokolips. Darkseid He first appeared in Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen number 134 in the year 1970, where he is shown as someone evil and desperate to find the Anti-Life Equation, this is a power that would practically turn him into a God, since he would have the ability to take away free will from the entire universe.

Brainiac

This great villain was first revealed in Action Comics number 242 in 1958, he is a humanoid who collects cities from different worlds, shrinks them and keeps them in bottles to rebuild a planet or to destroy them. Braniac has been the enemy of Superman on several occasions and caused big problems when he decided to get to Metropolis. Its greatest power is to have a high level intellect that gives it improved memory, calculation processing and acquisition of all existing engineering. He also has mental powers that allow him to control space-time.

Sinister

Known as the great villain of Green Lantern, he made his first appearance in Green Lantern number 7 in 1961 and was a member of the Green Lanterns before becoming a villain. Your real name is Sinestro from Korugar, he was banished to the antimatter universe after losing control for abusing the krunk’s power. He then became an ally of the Qward Gunsmiths, who helped him create the Sinestro Corps creating yellow rings to get revenge from the green lanterns.

The yellow ring of Sinestro It has characteristics similar to that of the Green Lanterns, such as the ability to fly and create any type of construction.

Doomsday

He is considered one of the most powerful beings in the DC universe. He made his first appearance in Superman: The Man of Steel number in 1992, it is a creature created by scientist Bertron, who had the objective of creating a hostile species capable of surviving any environment thanks to evolution. Doomsday grew up surviving on a planet full of very powerful creatures, where whenever it seemed like a threat, it survived.