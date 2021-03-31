Discover the top 4 of the best DC comics antiheroes

If you are a lover of the DC comics universe, today we will show you a top 3 of the best DC antiheroes

The antihero is a fictional character whose characteristics are different or do not correspond to those of a traditional hero, since the antiheroes They have many flaws and they look like a normal person. A antihero, in current stories, they commonly perform acts that are considered “heroic”, but with different methods and motives.

Main characteristics of an antihero:

The typical antihero It can be asocial, amoral, intelligent, alienated, cruel, obnoxious, passive, pitiful, obtuse, or just plain ordinary. When the antihero is the main character in a story, the play frequently tells a tragic story about the life of its character. That is, a antihero he is a protagonist who lives under the guidance of his own moral compass, striving to define and build his own values ​​opposed to those recognized by the society in which he lives.

Best DC comics antiheroes

Harley Quinn.

Harleen Frances Quinzel She was a doctor in psychiatry at the Arkham Asylum, but then she met the feared villain the Joker, they both fell in love and ran away, she in turn became the villain Harley Quinn.

From there, she has been the right hand of the Joker, having the two a hatred in common makes the Knight of the Night, they are still feared by many.

Why is Harley Quinn an antihero?

Harley quinn A strong, resistant girl with a great knowledge of weapons and hand-to-hand combat, she has had times when she cannot deny herself, she has fought alongside villains and heroes, thus being antiheroin Part time.

Catwoman

Although it is an extraordinary Catwoman, Selina Kyle She lives by her own rules, running through the city while being chased by cops and villains after her. Only Batman makes Catwoman have a good behavior.

Why is Catwoman an antihero?

The skills of a cat and the athletic prowess of Selina Kyle they make her a great criminal cat wanted by some police officers. Catwoman She is seen as heroin on some occasions, mainly by those with interests in animal protection.

Deathstroke

Thanks to the experimental adrenocorticotropic hormone that was given to the soldier, Slade wilson He gained the ability to quickly heal from any wound or poison, become stronger, and sharpen his reflexes. Being already an expert in weapons, Wilson became the mercenary Deathstroke.

Why is Deathstroke an antihero?

Deathstroke It is practically lethal, an assassin who will fight depending on the situation in which he is involved, for better or for worse is one of the most dangerous mercenaries and assassins in the universe of DC.

Red robin

Jason todd was the replacement of Robin original, but then went his own way and became Nightwing.

Jason was the assistant of Batman for a while until he Joker I kill him. Later he comes back to life and becomes the antihero Red Hood. Having with him, a great hatred towards Batman

Why is Red Robin an antihero?

Red robin He is a master of martial arts and has a great knowledge of lethal weapons, this means that he has obtained a great professional training.