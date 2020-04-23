Last March the 2020 edition of the SXSW, a festival that brings together representatives of music, cinema and interactive media from around the world, however, this event could not be held due to the pandemic by the coronavirus.

Because of this, Amazon Prime Video signed an alliance with SXSW to create “Prime Video presents the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection ”, a space within the streaming platform in which a part of the extensive catalog of films that would be screened at SXSW will be broadcast. Same that has been revealed today and we share below.

FEATURE FILMS

‘Cat in the Wall’ / Bulgaria, United Kingdom, France. Directors: Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

Po Gunpowder Heart ’/ Guatemala. Director: Camila Urrutia

‘Le Choc du Futur’ / France. Director: Marc Collin

‘Selfie’ / France. Directors: Tristan Aurouet, Thomas Bidegain, Marc Fitoussi, Cyril Gelblat and Vianney Lebasque

DOCUMENTARIES

‘I’m Gonna Make You Love Me’ / United States. Director: Karen Bernstein

‘My Darling Vivian’ / United States. Director: Matt Riddlehoover

‘TFW NO GF’ / United States. Director: Alex Lee Moyer

SHORT FILMS

Period A Period Piece ’/ United States, France. Director: Shuchi Talati

‘Basic’ / United States. Director: Chelsea Devantez

‘Blocks’ / United States. Director: Bridget Moloney

‘Broken Bird’ / United States. Director: Rachel Harrison Gordon

‘Daddio’ / United States. Director: Casey Wilson

‘Dirty’ / United States. Director: Matthew Puccini

‘Face to Face Time’ / United States. Director: Izzy Shill

‘Father of the Bride’ / UK. Director: Rhys Marc Jones

‘Figurant’ / France, Czech Republic. Director: Jan Vejnar

‘Reminiscences of the Green Revolution’ / Philippines, United States. Director: Dean Colin Marcial

‘Runon’ / United States. Director: Daniel Newell Kaufman

‘Single’ / United States. Director: Ashley Eakin

‘SOFT’ / United States. Director: Daniel Antebi

‘Still Wylde’ / United States, Canada. Director: Ingrid Haas

‘Summer Hit’ / Germany. Director: Berthold Wahjudi

Voice The Voice in Your Head ’/ United States. Director: Graham Parkes

‘Vert’ / UK. Director: Kate Cox

‘Waffle’ / United States. Director: Carlyn Hudson

‘Affurmative Action’ / United States. Director: Travis Wood

‘Betye Saar: Taking Care of Business’ / United States. Director: Christine Turner

‘Broken Orchestra’ / United States, Canada. Director: Charlie Tyrell

‘Call Center Blues’ / United States. Director: Geeta Gandbhir

Ora Dieorama ’/ United States. Director: Kevin Staake

‘Hiplet: Because We Can’ / United States. Director: Addison Wright

Ions Lions in the Corner ’/ United States. Director: Paul Hairston

‘Mizuko (Water Child)’ / United States. Director: Katelyn Rebelo

‘Modern Whore’ / Canada. Director: Nicole Bazuin

‘No Crying at the Dinner Table’ / Canada. Director: Carol Nguyen

‘Quilt Fever’ / United States. Director: Olivia Loomis Merrion

EPISODES

‘Cursed Films’ / Canada. Director: Jay Cheel

Land Motherland: Fort Salem ’/ United States. Creator: Eliot Laurence

‘Tales from the Loop’ / United States, Canada. Director: Mark Romanek

All of these movies will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting on April 27.

.