Discover the Sony Handycam FDR-AX53 4KUHD

05/08/2021 at 7:32 AM CEST

With its 699 grams of weight and very compact dimensions, the Sony Handycam FDR-AX53 4KUHD, available on Amazon, will provide you with professional image quality, even if you do not have a 4K TV at home.

Sony Handycam FDR-AX53 4KUHD, unbeatable value for money

Your perfect handycam camcorder: nothing escapes its 26.8mm ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar® T lens. Its 20x optical zoom digitally expandable to 15x never loses an iota of sharpness thanks to its backlit Exmor R® CMOS sensor. Your image quality 4 times higher than Full HD and its Balanced Optical SteadyShot stabilizer, will give your recordings the professionalism you are looking for.

The little big sony 4k camcorder

The handling of the FDR-AX33 will surprise you. It is a camcorder 15.5 centimeters long, 7.1 wide and 7.8 high. This, together with its low weight, make it one of the most manageable on the market.

Its tiltable 3-inch (7.5 cm diagonal) Xtra Fine LCD touchscreen makes it easy to see what you’re recording at all times, regardless of the angle. Even in “selfie & rdquor; mode.

4k camcorders. Its advantages

Even if you don’t have a 4k TV, such a camera interests you. The power of 4KUHD allows you to select a part of the image, crop it and reproduce it in Full HD, without losing quality and preserving all its details and visual power. This is possible thanks to its high resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.

Sony camcorders: quality and all the options

Not only will you enjoy recording your best images, but you will also have additional functions from Sony that will complete your experience:

WiFi 802.11 b / g / n and NFC connectivity. To share your images with total flexibility. Thanks to its Ustream tool, you can even broadcast in real time to share at home or on social networks.Edit tool. Sony offers you the option of using its Highlight Movie Maker editing tool. With it, you can easily add music, cut and move scenes. – Professional sound. Its 5.1 channel microphone with surround sound and noise canceling, will provide the complete audiovisual experience to your memories. Professional image and sound.Total customization. Not only its intuitive touch screen you will like. The FDR-AX33 4KUHD has ergonomic controls on its multipurpose ring that will allow you, in manual mode, to control zoom, focus, exposure, aperture, speed, white balance, etc.

And also & mldr;

How about capturing a smile while recording? Now you can. This camera has a face detector and a smile shutter mode. Thus, it is able to detect a smile during recording and automatically capture it in a photo.

Now you know, because the Sony Handycam FDR-AX53 4KUHD It is the best in quality-price and a best seller on Amazon.

