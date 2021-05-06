Discover the protagonists of the Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy

Tomorrow, May 7, the series Jupiter’s legacy, the adaptation of the homonymous comic by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely from 2013, opens on Netflix. A superhero adventure that will cover different moments in time as we have the clash between generations of superheroes. A series that certainly promises to be an interesting novelty for the superhero product catalog.

Preparing for that imminent premiere, we bring you a small guide to who are the characters that we will see in the series, thanks to the comics. This is how we describe each of the characters and by whom they are played.

Sheldon Sampson / The Utopian – Josh Duhamel

Sheldon is the patriarch of the Sampson family. He was one of the founding members of the superhero team The Union, leading the expedition that gave the team its powers. He has powers similar to those of Superman, and that have inspired other heroes such as Homelander or Omni-Man, including super strength and the ability to fly. He also has telekinetic abilities, which he has passed on to his son Brandon. Sheldon’s old-school morality creates conflict in his family. Sheldon is played by Josh duhamel, which has appeared in the “Transformers” movies or “A place to take refuge.”

Grace Kennedy Sampson / Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb)

Grace is another founding member of The Union. His powers are super strength and invulnerability. She is married to Sheldon and often has to temper her idealism with realism. She and Sheldon are the parents of Brandon and Chloe Sampson, who are part of the second generation of disgruntled superheroes. The long shadow it casts is especially difficult for Chloe. Grace is played by Leslie Bibb. We have seen her as the reporter Christine Everhart in the first two Iron Man films and in the WHIH Newsfront shorts, which were used in the viral marketing campaigns of “Ant-Man” and “Captain America: Civil War”, in addition to films such as “An Exemplary Citizen.”

Walter Sampson / Brainwave (Ben Daniels)

Walter is Sheldon’s older brother and a founding member of The Union. He shares with his brother the ability to fly, but the rest of his powers are mental. Walter can telepathically separate someone’s mind from their body and trap them in a “mind painting.” He also induces lethal aneurysms, making him an opponent to be feared by all except Sheldon, who is immune to his powers. Unlike his brother, Walter prefers direct political action to just setting a positive example. It is interpreted by Ben daniels, who has a long history to his credit as “Rogue One: A story”, the series “House of Cards” or “Doom”.

Brandon Sampson / Paragon (Andrew Horton)

Brandon is a second-generation superhero who resents living in the shadow of his parents, The Utopian and Lady Liberty. He also has trouble feeling abandoned, as he feels that his father was not by his side while he was growing up. The estrangement between Brandon and his parents leads him to be influenced by his uncle Walter. Brandon’s main power is telekinesis, which allows him to fly, survive the vacuum of space like his father, and lift objects as large as a loaded freighter. It is interpreted by Andrew Horton, seen in “How to make a punk girl fall in love” or in “It Came from the Desert”.

Chloe Sampson (Elena Kampouris)

Chloe shares her brother’s frustration at being the daughter of two beloved superheroes and struggles to live up to his reputation. Unlike Brandon, she didn’t try to follow in his footsteps. Although he has superpowers, including a sonic scream, he did not join the familiar wake. She is a high society woman who combines charity work with her busy schedule of parties. Refusing the idea of ​​dating a superhero, she prefers bad boys, including the drug-dealing son of a supervillain. Chloe is played by Elena Kampouris, which appeared in the recent remake of “Children of the Corn.”

George Hutchence / Skyfox (Matt Lanter)

Skyfox is to Batman what the Utopian is to Superman. His use of gadgets, his playboy lifestyle, and his headquarters in a secret cave are reminiscent of the Caped Crusader. Unlike Batman, he has real superpowers. Skyfox can fly and has super strength. In his day he was Sheldon’s best ally, but an argument turned them into bitter rivals, and Skyfox ended up becoming a political radical and supervillain. He is also the father of Hutch, Chloe Sampson’s boyfriend. Skyfox is played by Matt lanter, who has participated in films such as “Disaster Movie” or “Knock me in”, or be the regular voice of the animated version of Anakin Skywalker.

Hutch Hutchence (Ian Quinlan)

Unlike Sampson’s children, Hutch did not inherit any abilities from her super-powerful father. He manages with his rod of power, which simulates superpowers. Hutch uses the bar to teleport himself and others to any destination he can name. The wand also emits bolts of energy that can knock anyone back, including superhumans. Although he didn’t grow up with his supervillain father in his life, Hutch follows in his footsteps, leading his own gang. His relationship with Chloe Sampson could be seen as a rebellion on her part. Hutch is played by Ian Quinlan, which appeared in “Gotham” or “Sneaky Pete.”

Fitz Small / The Flare (Mike Wade)

Fitz Small is one of the founding members of The Union. Like Flare, he is the team’s resident sprinter. He can also fly, has super strength, and emits blasts of energy. He is a valuable member of the team, even after injuries force him to withdraw from the group. Fitz’s retirement comes from the comics. Deviating from the material in the comics, Fitz is replaced at The Union by his daughter Petra, who becomes the second Flare. Fitz is portrayed by Mike wade, which has appeared in the series “Seal Team” or “NCIS.”

Petra Small / Flare II (Tenika Davis)

This is a completely new character, created for the series, but that could be based on Fitz’s eldest son in the comics, Peter. Like Peter, Petra inherited her father Fitz’s powers and assumes the mantle of Flare after he retires. Peter resents his father for destroying his family by having an affair with a teenage girl. If that’s still part of Fitz’s story, it would create another kind of tension between generations on the show. The actress Tenika Davis, from “Saw VI” or “Two families and a wedding”, gives life to this character.

Doctor Richard Conrad / Blue-Bolt (David Julian Hirsh)

Seen very little at the moment among the promotional material of the series, Richard Conrad is another founding member of The Union, as he is the character with the most presence in the prequel comic Jupiter’s Circle. More may appear in future seasons, assuming Netflix renews the series. Given that Jupiter’s Circle takes place in 1950s Hollywood, it will most likely appear in flashbacks. Hirsh has appeared in everything from the Canadian crime drama Flashpoint to Weeds.