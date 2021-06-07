discover the news and features of the new version of the iPhone operating system

06/08/2021 at 01:19 CEST

The announcement of iOS 15 It was an open secret, something that WWDC was expected to see as May water, as each version of iOS perfects a formula that has given Apple great success. After all, iPhone is the true goose that lays the golden eggs for Apple, which although it has deeply diversified its business model, continues to find the company’s flagship on its smartphone.

iOS 15 will arrive with SharePlay, a way to reproduce content together so that we can listen to music or watch movies with our loved ones with whom we are having a video call. In addition, third-party developers will be able to incorporate this mechanic in their products, something very interesting if we use other platforms such as Netflix or Hulu.

It will also finally be possible to share a screen. Something that has been available on Android for years but so far it could not be done in Apple’s operating system.

Wallet will incorporate domestic keys so that we can open the doors of our house with a simple movement of the phone. Also, the iMessage application has been extensively revamped to allow a more social aspect of communication between Apple devices. At the same time, a new improvement called Focus has been added to improve our ability to concentrate and avoid distractions.

Not know when the new operating system will be released, but it will surely be mid to late September, common date for the Cupertino company.