With social isolation, check out the most popular quarantine recipes and make them at home!
Photo: Kitchen Guide
We’ve been quarantined for over a month across the country. With a little time left over between one activity or another, the Brazilian has been betting on making various recipes at home, taking a moment to try new things and discover a new talent, who knows.
The Google Trends platform, which monitors the most searched topics around the world, has shown that there are the most popular recipes from the quarantine that are doing well in the country during this period. Therefore, the Kitchen Guide brought some recipes with the most searched terms for you to make at home too and take advantage of this trend!
9 most popular quarantine recipes
Caramelized banana cake
Photo: Kitchen Guide
Time: 1h20
Yield: 8 servings
Difficulty: easy
Caramelized banana cake ingredients
3 and 1/2 cups (tea) of sugar
1 cup of tea
5 bananas
4 eggs
3 tablespoons of softened butter
1 cup of tea
2 cups of wheat flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon of baking powder
Method of preparation
In a saucepan, mix 2 cups (tea) of sugar, water and cook over low heat until it forms a golden caramel. Spread across the bottom and sides of a large English cake pan. Cut 2 bananas in slices, lengthwise, and arrange over the syrup at the bottom of the pan.
Cut the rest of the bananas into slices and arrange on the sides of the pan. Reserve. In a blender, beat the eggs, butter, milk and remaining sugar. Transfer the flour, cinnamon and baking powder to a bowl and whisk together.
Pour into the pan with the bananas and place in a medium, preheated oven in a water bath for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Remove, let cool, unmold and serve.
Practical homemade bread
Photo: Kitchen Guide
Time: 50min (+ 30min rest)
Yield: 10 servings
Difficulty: easy
Practical homemade bread ingredients
1 tablet of fresh biological yeast (15g)
1 tablespoon of sugar
1 teaspoon of salt
3/4 cup (tea) of warm milk
1/3 cup of tea
1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of wheat flour
Oil and flour for greasing and flour
1 egg yolk to brush
Method of preparation
In a bowl mix the yeast, sugar, salt and milk, stirring until the yeast completely dissolves.
Add the oil, wheat flour and mix with a whisk until smooth.
Transfer to a greased and floured medium English cake pan, cover and let stand for 30 minutes.
Brush with the egg yolk and place in the medium oven, preheated, for 40 minutes or until lightly roasted and browned.
Let it warm, unmold and serve, if desired, with butter.
Gluten-free cornmeal cake
Photo: Kitchen Guide
Time: 1 am
Yield: 8 servings
Difficulty: easy
Gluten-free cornmeal cake ingredients
1 cup (tea) of whole soy extract
1 cup of cornmeal
1 cup of cornstarch or rice flour
1 cup of tea
200g of melted butter
2 eggs
1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon or lemon zest
1 tablespoon of baking powder
Salt to taste
2 cups of tea
Margarine and cornstarch to grease
Method of preparation
Mix the first four dry ingredients. Add the butter, drain and stir. Add the beaten whole eggs and mix. Add cinnamon, baking powder and salt. Pour the milk into the dough and stir until smooth.
Place in a greased pan and sprinkled with cornstarch and place in a medium oven, preheated, for 30 minutes. Remove, let cool and unmold. Serve, if desired, with jam.
Tapioca pancake
Photo: Kitchen Guide
Time: 40min
Yield: 4
Difficulty: easy
Tapioca Pancake Ingredients
4 eggs
4 tablespoons of hydrated tapioca gum
4 tablespoons light cream
Salt to taste
1/2 cup of light creamy cream cheese
Filling
3 tablespoons of olive oil
1 chopped onion
2 crushed garlic cloves
1 chopped tomato
1/2 cup chopped palm hearts
2 tablespoons of corn
1 cup of broccoli in cooked bouquets
Salt, black pepper and chopped parsley to taste
Method of preparation
For the filling, in a pan, melt the oil over medium heat and sauté the onion and garlic for 3 minutes.
Add tomatoes, heart of palm, corn and broccoli and sauté for 4 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and parsley. Reserve.
For the dough, in a bowl, mix the eggs, gum and sour cream. Season with salt and beat with a wire whisk.
Heat a medium nonstick skillet and place a small dough shell. Rotate the pan to cover the entire bottom.
Return to the heat and leave for 3 minutes. Turn the dough over and leave for another 3 minutes.
Remove the dough and proceed in the same way with the remaining dough. Reserve.
Divide the filling between the pasta, fold in half and arrange on a plate. Lightly heat the curd and drizzle the pancakes.
Dry meat dumpling
Photo: Kitchen Guide
Time: 50min
Yield: 30 units
Difficulty: Easy
Dried meat dumpling ingredients
1 / 2kg of cooked and squeezed cassava
100g of boiled and shredded desalted beef
3 eggs
1/2 cup (tea) of oil
1 and 3/4 cup (tea) of wheat flour
Salt and black pepper to taste
2 tablespoons chopped green scent
Frying oil
Method of preparation
In a bowl, mix the cassava, the meat, the beaten eggs, the oil and the flour. Knead until a dough is formed.
Add salt, pepper, the green smell and mix. Make balls with your hands and fry in hot oil until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and serve.
Brownie stuffed with ice cream
Photo: Kitchen Guide
Time: 1h30 (+ 2h20 freezer)
Yield: 20 units
Difficulty: Medium
Brownie ingredients stuffed with ice cream
5 tablespoons butter
2 cups chopped milk chocolate
3 tablespoons of wheat flour
3 tablespoons of powdered chocolate
4 eggs
1 cup of tea
1 teaspoon of baking soda
1 and 1/2 cup (tea) softened flake ice cream
500g chopped fractional milk chocolate
Grease margarine
Method of preparation
Melt the butter and chopped milk chocolate in a double boiler or microwave. Add the flour, chocolate powder, eggs, sugar and bicarbonate, stirring until you get a homogeneous dough. Pour into a 30cm x 22cm pan, greased and lined with greased parchment paper, and place in a medium oven (180ºC), preheated, for 30 minutes or until baking. Expect to warm, unmold and cut into 5cm x 5cm squares. Cut the squares in half lengthwise and fill with a portion of the ice cream. Place an ice cream stick in the center of the candy and freeze for 2 hours. Melt the milk chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave and bathe the brownies, draining the excess. Place on parchment paper and freeze for another 20 minutes before serving or until serving.
Roasted french toast with nuts
Photo: Kitchen Guide
Time: 30min
Yield: 8 servings
Difficulty: easy
Ingredients of roasted french toast with nuts
2 eggs
2 and 1/2 cups (tea) of milk
5 tablespoons of sugar
1 teaspoon of vanilla essence
1 cup of chopped walnuts
2 sliced Italian breads
Grease margarine
Powdered sugar and cinnamon for sprinkling
Cream ice cream to accompany
Method of preparation
In a bowl, mix eggs, milk, sugar, essence and nuts. Pass the slices of bread, one by one, in this mixture.
Place one slice of bread next to the other in a large greased pan and place in a medium oven, preheated, for 7 minutes or until golden brown.
Remove, transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with sugar, cinnamon and serve with vanilla ice cream.
Chicken with oriental sauce
Photo: Kitchen Guide
Time: 35min
Yield: 6 servings
Difficulty: easy
Chicken ingredients with oriental sauce
6 chicken breast fillets
2 cloves of minced garlic
Salt to taste
4 tablespoons of oil
2 tablespoons butter
1 sliced carrot
1 cup of chopped green beans
1 cup of sliced champignon
1/2 cup of soy sauce
1 tablespoon of sesame
Method of preparation
Season the chicken with the garlic and salt.
Heat a skillet grilled over high heat with the oil and fry the chicken fillets until golden brown. Transfer to a serving dish.
Return the pan to the heat, add the butter, the vegetables and sauté for 2 minutes.
Add soy sauce, sesame seeds, set the salt and sauté for 3 minutes. Serve with the grilled fillets.
Mozzarella pizza in pressure cooker
Photo: Kitchen Guide
Time: 1h (+ 20min rest)
Yield: 2 units
Difficulty: easy
Mozzarella Pizza Ingredients in Pressure Cooker
1 tablet of fresh biological yeast (15g)
1/2 cup (tea) of warm water
2 teaspoons of oil
1 teaspoon of sugar
1 pinch of salt
2 cups of wheat flour
Oil for greasing
Filling
1/2 cup of tomato sauce
400g grated mozzarella cheese
50g of grated parmesan cheese
1/4 cup (tea) of green olives
Oregano to taste
Method of preparation
Mix the yeast with the warm water until it dissolves. Add the oil, sugar, salt and stir.
Gradually add the flour and knead with your hands until the dough is soft and elastic. Cover and let stand 20 minutes.
Divide the dough into 2 portions and roll it in a circle. Place in a preheated medium oven for 10 minutes.
Grease a pressure cooker with oil and heat. Put the pasta, distribute the tomato sauce, the mozzarella, the parmesan, the oregano and the olives on top.
Close the pressure cooker and cook for 5 minutes after starting to sizzle.
Turn off, wait for the pressure to come out completely and open the pan. Serve immediately.
So, did you like the most popular recipes in the quarantine? Share with us if you do any of them!
