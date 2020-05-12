With social isolation, check out the most popular quarantine recipes and make them at home!

Kitchen Guide – Discover the most searched recipes on the internet during quarantine

Photo: Kitchen Guide

We’ve been quarantined for over a month across the country. With a little time left over between one activity or another, the Brazilian has been betting on making various recipes at home, taking a moment to try new things and discover a new talent, who knows.

The Google Trends platform, which monitors the most searched topics around the world, has shown that there are the most popular recipes from the quarantine that are doing well in the country during this period. Therefore, the Kitchen Guide brought some recipes with the most searched terms for you to make at home too and take advantage of this trend!

9 most popular quarantine recipes

Caramelized banana cake

Kitchen Guide – Discover the most searched recipes on the internet during quarantine

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h20

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Caramelized banana cake ingredients

3 and 1/2 cups (tea) of sugar

1 cup of tea

5 bananas

4 eggs

3 tablespoons of softened butter

1 cup of tea

2 cups of wheat flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon of baking powder

Method of preparation

In a saucepan, mix 2 cups (tea) of sugar, water and cook over low heat until it forms a golden caramel. Spread across the bottom and sides of a large English cake pan. Cut 2 bananas in slices, lengthwise, and arrange over the syrup at the bottom of the pan.

Cut the rest of the bananas into slices and arrange on the sides of the pan. Reserve. In a blender, beat the eggs, butter, milk and remaining sugar. Transfer the flour, cinnamon and baking powder to a bowl and whisk together.

Pour into the pan with the bananas and place in a medium, preheated oven in a water bath for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Remove, let cool, unmold and serve.

Practical homemade bread

Kitchen Guide – Discover the most searched recipes on the internet during quarantine

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 50min (+ 30min rest)

Yield: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Practical homemade bread ingredients

1 tablet of fresh biological yeast (15g)

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

3/4 cup (tea) of warm milk

1/3 cup of tea

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of wheat flour

Oil and flour for greasing and flour

1 egg yolk to brush

Method of preparation

In a bowl mix the yeast, sugar, salt and milk, stirring until the yeast completely dissolves.

Add the oil, wheat flour and mix with a whisk until smooth.

Transfer to a greased and floured medium English cake pan, cover and let stand for 30 minutes.

Brush with the egg yolk and place in the medium oven, preheated, for 40 minutes or until lightly roasted and browned.

Let it warm, unmold and serve, if desired, with butter.

Gluten-free cornmeal cake

Kitchen Guide – Discover the most searched recipes on the internet during quarantine

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1 am

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Gluten-free cornmeal cake ingredients

1 cup (tea) of whole soy extract

1 cup of cornmeal

1 cup of cornstarch or rice flour

1 cup of tea

200g of melted butter

2 eggs

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon or lemon zest

1 tablespoon of baking powder

Salt to taste

2 cups of tea

Margarine and cornstarch to grease

Method of preparation

Mix the first four dry ingredients. Add the butter, drain and stir. Add the beaten whole eggs and mix. Add cinnamon, baking powder and salt. Pour the milk into the dough and stir until smooth.

Place in a greased pan and sprinkled with cornstarch and place in a medium oven, preheated, for 30 minutes. Remove, let cool and unmold. Serve, if desired, with jam.

Tapioca pancake

Kitchen Guide – Discover the most searched recipes on the internet during quarantine

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 40min

Yield: 4

Difficulty: easy

Tapioca Pancake Ingredients

4 eggs

4 tablespoons of hydrated tapioca gum

4 tablespoons light cream

Salt to taste

1/2 cup of light creamy cream cheese

Filling

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 chopped onion

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 chopped tomato

1/2 cup chopped palm hearts

2 tablespoons of corn

1 cup of broccoli in cooked bouquets

Salt, black pepper and chopped parsley to taste

Method of preparation

For the filling, in a pan, melt the oil over medium heat and sauté the onion and garlic for 3 minutes.

Add tomatoes, heart of palm, corn and broccoli and sauté for 4 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and parsley. Reserve.

For the dough, in a bowl, mix the eggs, gum and sour cream. Season with salt and beat with a wire whisk.

Heat a medium nonstick skillet and place a small dough shell. Rotate the pan to cover the entire bottom.

Return to the heat and leave for 3 minutes. Turn the dough over and leave for another 3 minutes.

Remove the dough and proceed in the same way with the remaining dough. Reserve.

Divide the filling between the pasta, fold in half and arrange on a plate. Lightly heat the curd and drizzle the pancakes.

Dry meat dumpling

Kitchen Guide – Discover the most searched recipes on the internet during quarantine

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 50min

Yield: 30 units

Difficulty: Easy

Dried meat dumpling ingredients

1 / 2kg of cooked and squeezed cassava

100g of boiled and shredded desalted beef

3 eggs

1/2 cup (tea) of oil

1 and 3/4 cup (tea) of wheat flour

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons chopped green scent

Frying oil

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix the cassava, the meat, the beaten eggs, the oil and the flour. Knead until a dough is formed.

Add salt, pepper, the green smell and mix. Make balls with your hands and fry in hot oil until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and serve.

Brownie stuffed with ice cream

Kitchen Guide – Discover the most searched recipes on the internet during quarantine

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h30 (+ 2h20 freezer)

Yield: 20 units

Difficulty: Medium

Brownie ingredients stuffed with ice cream

5 tablespoons butter

2 cups chopped milk chocolate

3 tablespoons of wheat flour

3 tablespoons of powdered chocolate

4 eggs

1 cup of tea

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) softened flake ice cream

500g chopped fractional milk chocolate

Grease margarine

Method of preparation

Melt the butter and chopped milk chocolate in a double boiler or microwave. Add the flour, chocolate powder, eggs, sugar and bicarbonate, stirring until you get a homogeneous dough. Pour into a 30cm x 22cm pan, greased and lined with greased parchment paper, and place in a medium oven (180ºC), preheated, for 30 minutes or until baking. Expect to warm, unmold and cut into 5cm x 5cm squares. Cut the squares in half lengthwise and fill with a portion of the ice cream. Place an ice cream stick in the center of the candy and freeze for 2 hours. Melt the milk chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave and bathe the brownies, draining the excess. Place on parchment paper and freeze for another 20 minutes before serving or until serving.

Roasted french toast with nuts

Kitchen Guide – Discover the most searched recipes on the internet during quarantine

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients of roasted french toast with nuts

2 eggs

2 and 1/2 cups (tea) of milk

5 tablespoons of sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence

1 cup of chopped walnuts

2 sliced ​​Italian breads

Grease margarine

Powdered sugar and cinnamon for sprinkling

Cream ice cream to accompany

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix eggs, milk, sugar, essence and nuts. Pass the slices of bread, one by one, in this mixture.

Place one slice of bread next to the other in a large greased pan and place in a medium oven, preheated, for 7 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove, transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with sugar, cinnamon and serve with vanilla ice cream.

Chicken with oriental sauce

Kitchen Guide – Discover the most searched recipes on the internet during quarantine

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 35min

Yield: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Chicken ingredients with oriental sauce

6 chicken breast fillets

2 cloves of minced garlic

Salt to taste

4 tablespoons of oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 sliced ​​carrot

1 cup of chopped green beans

1 cup of sliced ​​champignon

1/2 cup of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of sesame

Method of preparation

Season the chicken with the garlic and salt.

Heat a skillet grilled over high heat with the oil and fry the chicken fillets until golden brown. Transfer to a serving dish.

Return the pan to the heat, add the butter, the vegetables and sauté for 2 minutes.

Add soy sauce, sesame seeds, set the salt and sauté for 3 minutes. Serve with the grilled fillets.

Mozzarella pizza in pressure cooker

Kitchen Guide – Discover the most searched recipes on the internet during quarantine

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h (+ 20min rest)

Yield: 2 units

Difficulty: easy

Mozzarella Pizza Ingredients in Pressure Cooker

1 tablet of fresh biological yeast (15g)

1/2 cup (tea) of warm water

2 teaspoons of oil

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 pinch of salt

2 cups of wheat flour

Oil for greasing

Filling

1/2 cup of tomato sauce

400g grated mozzarella cheese

50g of grated parmesan cheese

1/4 cup (tea) of green olives

Oregano to taste

Method of preparation

Mix the yeast with the warm water until it dissolves. Add the oil, sugar, salt and stir.

Gradually add the flour and knead with your hands until the dough is soft and elastic. Cover and let stand 20 minutes.

Divide the dough into 2 portions and roll it in a circle. Place in a preheated medium oven for 10 minutes.

Grease a pressure cooker with oil and heat. Put the pasta, distribute the tomato sauce, the mozzarella, the parmesan, the oregano and the olives on top.

Close the pressure cooker and cook for 5 minutes after starting to sizzle.

Turn off, wait for the pressure to come out completely and open the pan. Serve immediately.

So, did you like the most popular recipes in the quarantine? Share with us if you do any of them!

See too:

The players who wore Real’s shirt and you may not even remember