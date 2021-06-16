Discover the magical soundtrack of ‘The Englishman who took a suitcase and went to the end of the world’ in this featurette

Gillies MacKinnon directs ‘The Englishman who took a suitcase and went to the end of the world’, an emotional and tender road movie for the elderly. The film opens in theaters on June 18 and its magical soundtrack includes two songs composed by Caitlin Agnew, a 16-year-old teenager from Glasgow and a true stranger. How then did the director discover his music, perfect for the setting of the story? It was in one of those strange and wonderful coincidences that MacKinnon explains to us in this exclusive featurette:

Both director and editor Anne Sopel and Timothy Spall himself, who serves as executive producer, fell in love with the songs composed by Agnew, the granddaughter of the person responsible for the transportation of the filming: “One of those crazy, wonderful things that happens sometimes,” says MacKinnon. The rest of the original soundtrack of ‘The Englishman who took a suitcase and went to the end of the world’ is composed by Nick Lloyd Webber, also responsible for the music of the series ‘Love, Lies and Records’ and the documentary ’56 Up ‘.

One last trip

In ‘The Englishman who took a suitcase and went to the end of the world’, Timothy Spall plays Tom Harper, A 90-year-old retiree who decides to leave the isolated town where he has lived for 50 years and embark on an exciting journey to his hometown near the southernmost point of England. This adventurer has just become a widower and neither bad weather nor age will prevent him from fulfilling the promise he made to his late wife Mary (Phyllis Logan). Along the way he will rediscover his past while discovering the British multicultural diversity of a modern world that had not reached the northernmost point of Scotland where he lived. It is both a road movie and a film about love, loss, pain and the human spirit.

The script is signed by Gillies MacKinnon adapting the novel by Joe Ainsworth and the cast is completed by Grace Calder, Celyn Jones, Brian Pettifer, Colin McCredie, Iain Robertson and Marnie Baxter. ‘The Englishman who took a suitcase and went to the end of the world’ opens in theaters on June 18.