Discover the largest rotating structures in the universe

In our cosmos, rotation is common. Everything we see turns in one way or another. Our planet (and everything on it) rotates on its axis, as do all the planets and moons in the solar system, asteroids or galaxies. Objects rotate on their axis and around other more massive objects. However, giant clusters of galaxies do so very slowly, if they rotate, hence scientists have believed that this is where the phenomenon of rotation could go. But, What happens on the largest of cosmic scales?

Now, a new study led by astronomers from the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics in Potsdam and published in the journal Nature Astronomy suggests that cosmic filaments, the largest known structures in the universe that they can be between 160 and 260 million light years long and they are the threads of the cosmic web, they also rotate on an axis. The strands of the cosmic web or giant tubes made of galaxies, They would therefore be rotating around the filamentary axis itself.

Can we explain it?

Using data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, the scientists examined more than 17,000 filaments and analyzed the speed at which the galaxies that make up these giant tubes were moving within each cosmic strand. Astronomers found that the way these galaxies moved suggested that they revolved around the central axis of each filament (up to a maximum speed of 360,000 kilometers per hour). The authors noted that they do not suggest that all the filaments in the universe rotate, but that spinning filaments do seem to exist.

“By mapping the motion of galaxies on these huge cosmic superhighways using the Sloan Digital Sky study, a study of hundreds of thousands of galaxies, we found a remarkable property of these filaments: they rotate,” says Peng Wang, leader of the work.