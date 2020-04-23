Such are the cozy offices and other corners of the palace inhabited by Guillermo, Máxima and their three daughters.

The kings of Holland, Guillermo and Máxima, They continue with their usual activities, although many of them have been carried out from the comfort of their offices inside the Huis ten Bosch Palace, a construction dating from the 17th century and located in Hague.

The majestic building, which was ordered to be built by Federico Enrique, has been inhabited by Guillermo, Máxima and their three daughters, since March 2019, the date on which the rehabilitation works of the palace came to an end, the cost of which was $ 68 million.

Before moving to the Huis ten Bosch Palace, the royal couple lived for 15 years in the Villa Eikenhorst, located about 3.7 miles from your new home.

Through various photographs, the royal couple has not only allowed us to learn how they carry out their activities from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they have also taken us to visit some of the most emblematic corners of their palace.

The Dutch royal palace was completed in March 2019 after several years of construction.

In the postcards, Máxima and Guillermo are seen working in their offices with comfortable clothes, leaving for a better occasion the dress code they usually use in their official events.

Guillermo Office

Guillermo’s office, as well as other rooms, have on their walls a painting of Guillermo de Orange, considered the Father of the Fatherland.

In addition to the painting, in his office he also has a dark brown with black table, as well as a shelf where he not only has books, but also photographs with different members of his family.

The room also has a room with four individual red armchairs, a round coffee table, as well as an imposing wall clock.

In addition to this, the view towards the royal gardens is simply spectacular thanks to the three windows that you have in your office.

This is how the office in which Guillermo Alejandro performs his real work looks like.

Maximum Office

Máxima’s office draws attention for the decoration of its walls, which are not painted in a single tone, but were designed with natural landscapes, thus giving a more welcoming tone to his office.

In addition to his desk, which is located in a corner of the room, it also has various antique furniture, as well as a round table with a capacity of five people, which is illuminated by a very original ceiling lamp.

This is the office from which Máxima is working from home.

Living room

The lamp and the walls with natural landscapes are also present in one of the rooms that the royal house has, which is striking for its blue tones, which are present in the bookcases, the room and even on the carpet.

The room, which is heated with the help of a fireplace, has a capacity for nine people and also in one of the corners it has a desk with two brown chairs with a blue seat.

The blue color dominates in one of the rooms that the royal palace has.

Orange hall

The Orange Hall, considered the most emblematic room of the building, was one of the few that did not undergo modifications with the remodeling, having preserved the 17th century paintings that adorn its walls and dome

This room is illuminated by four chandeliers, in addition to having natural lighting thanks to the large windows that it has and which overlook one of the fountains in its gardens.

