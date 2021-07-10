Discover the extremely tough training of ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’ in this exclusive making of

On August 20, ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’, the prequel to the ‘GI Joe’ saga, will arrive in Spanish cinemas that will show us the past of the famous character of the franchise, now played by Henry Golding. The protagonist is trained by the Arshikage clan to turn him into the ruthless warrior we know. Now is the time to discover how Henry Golding prepared for battle with this making of that we bring you exclusively:

In the video Golding explains that he knew he “had to catch up” so put himself under the command of the legendary Kenji Tanigaki, coordinator of action scenes for a lot of movies in China and titles like ‘Blade II’. With him they prepared all kinds of scenes, from car chases to fights with katanas or with pistols. “It’s like learning to dance but you end up bruised,” says Samara Weaving. Úrsula Corberó says: “It has been difficult, but now I feel invincible.”

In ‘Snake Eyes’ we will meet a lonely man who saves the life of the heir of the Arashikage clan. They decide to reward him by taking him in and teaching him the techniques that will make him a deadly ninja warrior. But Snake Eyes has a past full of mysteries that can test the confidence of the clan.

In theaters August 20

Together with Henry Golding we will find a cast composed of Úrsula Corberó as the Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, and Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow. Robert Schwentke, director of ‘RED’, has taken control of this film that, we remember, will be released in Spanish cinemas on August 20.