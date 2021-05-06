Discover ‘The Enigma of Tutankhamun’, one of the most fascinating Archeology stories ever told

Tutankhamun was an ancient Egyptian pharaoh. He ruled from 1333 BC. Until his death in 1323 a. The discovery of the largely intact tomb of Tutankhamun in 1922 is considered one of the most important archaeological discoveries of the modern era. His grave was more significant than his brief reign.

Tutankhamun was nine years old when he ascended to the throne. He helped restore traditional Egyptian religion and art, both sidelined by his predecessor, Akhenaten. He issued a decree restoring the temples, images, personnel, and privileges of the ancient gods. The long process of restoring the holy shrines of Amun, which had been badly damaged, began.

Tutankhamun died at the age of 19. Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered by British archaeologist Howard Carter on November 26, 1922. At the time of Carter’s discovery, Tutankhamun’s tomb was still largely intact. The child pharaoh had been buried with the most spectacular funerary equipment that we can imagine: more than five thousand treasures among which his impressive death mask stands out, with more than eleven kilos of pure gold and precious stones.

For many years it was believed that the ‘boy king’ died from a fracture in an infected leg. However, in 2010, scientists found traces of malaria parasites in Tutankhamun’s remains, indicating that malaria, perhaps in combination with a degenerative bone disease, may have been the cause of death.

