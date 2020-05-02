These two natural components in addition to being rich in our daily diet are also very effective in beauty treatments. Go ahead and prepare this powerful mask! It will work for both your face and hair.

Coffee is a super antioxidant that is present in various beauty products such as creams or lotions; while the egg has various benefits for skin and hair such as hydration or firming.

How to make a coffee and egg mask for the face?

If you suffer from acne, one of the best face masks is coffee and egg, it is also super simple and very economical. This is what you will need:

2 tablespoons of ground coffee

1 egg white

1 teaspoon of lemon

Remember that before applying this or any other mask to your skin, you must first wash it so that the results are more effective. You can do it with a neutral soap and warm water, with cleansing milk, or as you normally do.

Egg and coffee face mask

Once your skin is clean and completely dry, you can mix all the ingredients in a small bowl, you can stir everything with a spatula or with a teaspoon, the consistency of your mixture should be sandy and thick.

With the same instrument that you used to mix everything you can use it to spread it over your face, although you can also use your fingers, as it is easier and more comfortable for you.

You can take advantage of the texture of your mask with gentle circular movements, as well as taking advantage to exfoliate your skin. Let it rest on your face for 15 minutes, over time you can rinse it with plenty of warm water.

How to make a coffee and egg hair mask?

2 eggs (This may vary depending on the length of your hair)

2 tablespoons of ground coffee

2 tablespoons of honey

Coffee and egg hair mask

In a large bowl or container beat the yolks until completely integrated. Then, you will proceed to add the honey, but without stopping beating until the mixture is grainy, but consistent.