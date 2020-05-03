Sencha tea is characterized by its sweet and delicate flavor. They have a light and pleasant aroma, and the color is greenish yellow. The leaves, in addition to being aromatic, are large in size.

It is a very common drink in Japan, so much so that it is the one used in the traditional Japanese tea ceremony.

Sencha Tea Benefits

It’s a good metabolism booster, helps eliminate fat and also controls fluid retention due to its diuretic properties. On the other hand, it contains caffeine, although in less quantity than the coffee itself.

Theine is a substance that, together with caffeine, stimulates the nervous system, which helps maintain alertness or wakefulness. This is why it is recommended to drink it at night, to avoid insomnia and sleep disorders.

Rich in antioxidants

By containing catechins, chlorophyll and polyphenols, sencha tea has a good amount of antioxidants. This affects the decrease of cholesterol in the blood. And it is also beneficial for the circulatory system, as indicated by the kitchen specialist Genesis Vera for the Cocinayvino.com portal.

In addition, thanks to its antioxidants, the production of free radicals is reduced, naturally protecting the body’s cells. Thus, this drink becomes an ally to avoid cancer.

It is interesting to note that, because it contains tannins, it is able to protect blood capillaries, in addition to taking care of visual health. So Sencha tea is an appropriate drink to promote eating.

Consumption

Photo: Shutterstock

As a drink that benefits the body, it is good to consume it daily. It is appropriate to include sencha tea in the food program and make it a habit to follow tea time and continue with tradition.

However, it is possible to drink it in the morning, as a substitute for coffee, or at snack time. Each one chooses the time of their preference.

.