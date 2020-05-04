Bread is an important food due to the amount of fiber it contains, in addition to having carbohydrates. If you add olive oil to this, you will have the perfect breakfast to start the day with enough energy.

Why have bread with olive oil for breakfast

In addition to being a light breakfast, both foods contain the necessary elements to maintain good health, and enough nutrients, especially for those who are dieting.

The carbohydrates, contained in the bread, are essential for the body to have and burn energy. There is a reason why some have called carbohydrates the fuel of the body, because they are essential for daily and elementary activities.

Olive oil, on the other hand, contains healthy fatty acids. So, in this combination it is possible to find vitamins and minerals such as iron, potassium, magnesium and zinc. In addition, according to an article by the Uruguayan oil company Aceitel, olive oil promotes cardiovascular health because it controls bad cholesterol.

Benefits

Photo: Pixabay

Bread with olive oil, therefore, is the perfect breakfast. Also, it is very easy to prepare. You don’t have to make very elaborate recipes. Only bread, and if it is wholemeal much better, with a little olive oil.

Daily consumption of this combination prevents diseases such as diabetes, heart problems and other diseases, such as neurodegenerative ones. On the other hand, It is a good element against constipation. For this, it is recommended that the bread contain fibers.

The fact that it contains the aforementioned nutrients, guarantees you a complete food, and from which you can get a lot of benefit. You will increase the defenses of your body, you will avoid health problems and the appearance of acne.

It is interesting to note that this combination manages to provide polyphenols, which raise endorphin levels, which, in turn, influence mood. So, by consuming bread with olive oil you also reduce the possibility of depression.

