Old and blurred images began to circulate in the networks that had been restored with an application obtaining incredible results. This is the Remini application developed by the Chinese company Dagong Technology, and Despite its incredible results, using it could be very expensive. Well, in addition to the free version you can only restore five photos a day (to repair all you want you will have to pay), the application requests too many permissions that could jeopardize your privacy.

One of the first images that began to circulate in this application was an old photo of Federico García Lorca at a resolution one hundred times better than the original:

Actually, it is very easy to use this application, since it is available for both Android and iOS, but you must be careful with the permissions it asks to install it. If you go to the Google Play Store you will discover that Remini asks for unusual permissions to operate on your phone. Among them is the track your phone’s identity and status, as well as access your phone calls:

However, the permissions that most invade the privacy of your phone are that Remini can record audio from your phone without asking for additional permission. If you already granted it when you installed it, the application could be listening to your conversations at any time.

Another dangerous permission is that Remini can track virtually all of your online activity. That includes monitor your searches on Google or the browser you use, see the status of your internet connection and possibly obtain data from your provider. The permissions it asks for are the following:

Receive information from the internet

Open when starting the phone

View internet connections

Full internet access

Prevent device from turning off

The application uses artificial intelligence that improves the quality of the images by increasing the resolution and smoothing the pixels, but if you want to use it you will have to let it spy on you.