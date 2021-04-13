Discover the 8 best superhero series on Netflix

Get the cape out of the closet and put your serial skills to the test.

Marvel, dominating the last decade in the cinema of Superheros, has taught us that entertainment, almost always, it does not have to be at odds with the quality. The gender of superheroes, we could expand to comics if it is more appropriate for you, it has always had a niche in film and television, although the irruption of streaming content platforms, as is the case with Netflix, has raised him to a altar, as you can see from our list of recommendations similar to The Umbrella Academy.

If you like the content they offer from Marvel or do you want to experiment with a new kind of superheroes and television series with this theme, the following recommendations are prepared for you.

The best superheroes are on Netflix

If you enjoy the more disruptive content, as would be the case with The Umbrella Academy, you need your marvel ration, on Jessica Jones, or are you looking for a lesser known superhero, as would be the neighbor, here you go eight series they won’t let you down.

TitansHow To Raise A SuperheroLuke CageDaredevilThe NeighborJessica JonesThe PunisherThe Umbrella Academy

Titans

If before I commented to you how the Marvel series abound on the red platform, before I bring you a series based on dc characters, the arch enemy in the world of comics. On this occasion, we will have the opportunity to meet Dick grayson, who will become the inseparable companion of Batman, and a series of young people with superpowers, but they need a mentor to guide them on the right path.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 24 Average duration: 40 minutes

How to raise a superhero

A boy, barely eight years old, begins to experience a series of strange phenomena around him, believing that he is acquiring Superpowers, although he and his mother do not know that these skills they have one Direct relation with the death of his father, who died months ago, and who could uncover a conspiracy of unknown dimensions.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 9Average duration: 45 minutes

Luke cage

In parallel to the discovery of Daredevil on Netflix, some series emerged that tried to give the television response to The Avengers cinematographic, with poor results, everything must be said. Luke Cage is a black superhero with superhuman strength and resistances, seeking defend to your dear Harlem, not from alien invasions, but from the unscrupulous guys that populate its streets.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 26 Average duration: 50 minutes

Daredevil

That a boy, blind from a very young age, be able to fight crime of New York City, specifically in the area of Hell’s Kitchen, and, in addition, can become a attorney of profit, it could only happen to someone destined to become Daredevil, the devil without fear, a figure that will unleash the wrath of one of the best villains that we have known on the small screen, in omnipresent and plump Wilson fisk.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 39 Average duration: 50 minutes

The neighbor

Under the baton of the great Nacho vigalondo, and based on the homonymous comic, we will have the opportunity to get closer to the life of Javi, an ordinary boy, with an uninteresting job and a girlfriend who is thinking of ditching him, that one night will receive the visit of a being from outer space, offering to be his relief in the fight evil that ravages the universe.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 30 minutes

Jessica jones

If you are not addicted, or at least interested, in the world of comics waves graphic novels, the discovery of the serious and moody Jessica jones it will be quite an event. Almost on par with Daredevil, we are facing a heroine who does not need suits spectacular, nor of a secret mission to unfold your powers when they are needed, even if you have to use them to do your job private investigator.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 39 Average duration: 50 minutes

The punisher

Do not think that this review of best superhero series from Netflix has an exclusive contract with Marvel, but it is that, despite what critics and the public have pointed out, we believe that their bets deserve an opportunity. In this case, we will track down Frank Castle, an ex-marine, who discovers how the murder of his family ignites a flame within her, filling her spirit with a thirst for revenge insufferable, and getting caught in the middle of a military conspiracy.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 26 Average duration: 50 minutes

The Umbrella Academy

One of the Netflix original productions most successful in recent years, and that has excited critics and audiences, shows us how a superhero group, born on the same day, at the same time, to mothers who were not, apparently, pregnant, their unite in a dysfunctional family to combat evil, although the worst of evil is yet to come and is shaped like the end of times.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 20 Average duration: 50 minutes

