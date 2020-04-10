With the launch of ‘Peacock’, the new streaming platform of CBS, The Office will say goodbye to Netflix by the end of the year. However, the pioneering streaming company already has its replacement, it is ‘Space Force’, A comedy that brings together the creators of The Office, the screenwriter Greg Daniels Y Steve Carell.

Named as a clear nod to the new military force of the same name created by Donald Trump earlier this year, ‘Space Force’ is a sitcom that will focus on the adventures of Mark R. Naird (Steve Carrell), general and former pilot who dreamed of being in command of the Air Force and who is assigned as the head of the sixth branch of the army, in charge of defending the satellites from the Y attack.

Netflix talked a bit about the character played by Steve Carell and the plot of the first season: “Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado, where he and a colorful team of scientists and special men they are tasked with taking the American boots to the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total dominance. ”

‘Space Force’ coming to Netflix on May 29 and in addition to Steve Carrell will feature Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Y Diana Silvers as co-stars.

