Discover how to trick cancer cells into more effective treatments

Tricking cancer cells into self-destruction

The researchers treated the tumors with a growth factor 1 receptor inhibitor, which is characterized by being similar to insulin. It is, in fact, one of the signaling pathways that is responsible for controlling the appetite of a tumor.

The results obtained by scientists have revealed that treatments improved remarkablySince those tumors that consumed a greater amount of nab-PTX together with albumin, self-destruct as the efficacy of the drug increased.

And, as they point out, “these results offer new possibilities to improve the administration of drugs linked to albumin”, mainly “in patients with various types of cancer.