Peugeot offers an excellent and entertaining alternative to know your cars without leaving home in this quarantine, and it does so through a virtual reality platform

It is common for cars they invite you to drive their new vehicles so that you know better their design, characteristics and performance, however, during this quarantineThis option has been affected due to the closure of the establishments and the healthy distance standard implemented by the governments.

Peugeot He did not stay with his arms crossed and decided to look for an alternative at home that also provides entertainment and that allows the test of cars in virtual reality.

The French firm has launched a new virtual reality car testing platform called Peugeot Amplified Experience, in which you can see the interior of the entire range of models of the brand with the help of VR glasses.

The platform is specially designed to work through a specific application with the system Samsung Gear VR Powered by OculosHowever, not only those who have this system will be able to access virtual visits, because through conventional VR glasses you will be able to access the contents through interactive videos published in Youtube by the lion’s signature.

According to the Motorpasion portal, to enjoy the content, all you have to do is enter the Virtual Reality section of the Peugeot page and select from the models available for the tour, be it the Peugeot 208, 308, or the 508, in addition to the 2008 Peugeot SUV offer, 3008 and 5008; or select one of the Peugeot Rifter and Peugeot Partner family and cargo options.

The good news is that, if you do not have VR glasses, you can also access this content through YouTube, either through your smartphone, or on a personal computer, although of course the experience will not be as immersive as if you did use of a virtual reality system.

**********

It may interest you.

.